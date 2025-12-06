Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit

An unwanted record for Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s tough debut season with Ferrari hit a new low in Abu Dhabi as he was knocked out in Q1 for the third race in a row.

Hamilton will start Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit from 16th on the grid after another disappointing qualifying session.

The seven-time world champion crashed his Ferrari in FP3, putting him on the back foot heading into qualifying.

Unlike his main rivals, Hamilton produced a scrappy lap at the end of Q1, failing to find significant time on his second effort.

This left him vulnerable, and he dropped into the bottom five again.

It means Hamilton has now failed to make it beyond Q1 at three consecutive races, setting a new record for a full-time Ferrari driver.

Hamilton now holds the record outright with three straight weekends knocked out in Q1.

This excludes Giancarlo Fisichella's run of Q1 exits as a stand-in for Felipe Massa in 2009.

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton was asked about his apology over team radio following his early exit.

He explained: “I don’t think there are any words to express how sorry I am for the team and for the fans.”

Hamilton “not looking” to 2026

Hamilton will be looking forward to the winter break ahead of a big year in 2026.

There’s no doubt this season has been the most difficult of his F1 career to date.

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium since joining Ferrari.

His poor form has led to speculation over how long he will remain at the team.

In terms of 2026, Hamilton is “not looking that far ahead” and refused to elaborate on any plans for the winter.

“At the moment, I’m not looking that far ahead,” he added.

When asked about plans for the winter break, he said: “At the moment, no.”

Ferrari will be under immense pressure in 2026 to deliver a race-winning car.

They remain the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory.

Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Final F1 2025 qualifying head-to-heads: Who was fastest at each team?
3h ago
Leclerc convincingly outperformed Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hasn’t had “direct discussions” about helping Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains ‘stressful’ qualifying sacrifice for Max Verstappen
3h ago
Tsunoda helped Verstappen claim a vital pole in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Why Lando Norris was disappointed with his Abu Dhabi qualifying
4h ago
Norris can clinch his maiden world title on Sunday
F1 News
George Russell: Max Verstappen can back McLaren up without 'doing anything crazy'
4h ago
George Russell

More News

F1 News
McLaren will be “ready” for Max Verstappen tactics in Abu Dhabi decider
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in parc ferme
F1 News
Will Max Verstappen copy Lewis Hamilton 2016 tactic to win F1 title?
4h ago
Verstappen scored his eighth pole of the season
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP
5h ago
Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
5h ago
Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025