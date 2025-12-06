McLaren will be “ready” for Max Verstappen tactics in Abu Dhabi decider

McLaren are “ready for all the different scenarios” in the 2025 F1 title decider

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in parc ferme
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in parc ferme

McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists his team will be prepared for any tactic deployed by Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen lines up on pole position for Sunday’s title decider, ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris will take the title if he finishes on the podium, even if Verstappen wins the race. As a result, many are expecting Verstappen to deliberately back up the McLaren duo, putting Norris’ podium finish in jeopardy.

Speaking to F1 TV, Brown is confident McLaren will be “ready for all the different scenarios.”

“We’ll be thinking all those through,” Brown said. “Max is a smart racing driver, not only fast. So we’ll be ready for all the different scenarios.”

Brown is also hopeful Red Bull dialled in a “one-lap wonder” setup, explaining Verstappen’s impressive qualifying pace.

“Max put in two spectacular laps. I was concerned about the tow that he got from Tsunoda, but he didn’t need it the second time around.

“So hopefully they dialled in a one-lap wonder and they’ll pay the price tomorrow. But I’m not so sure that’s the case.”

Will McLaren favour Norris?

McLaren have continued to give both drivers equal opportunity.

For Piastri to take the title, he will realistically need to win the race, with Norris finishing sixth or lower. 

Despite Piastri’s slim chance, Brown says it’s “business as usual” in terms of giving both drivers a shot at the championship.

“We’ll talk about it in the morning, obviously, now that we know where we’ve qualified,” Brown explained.

“Obviously Lando needs to finish top three, Oscar needs to win and have some bad luck by both Max and Lando, which could happen. So I think it’s all to play for tomorrow.”

“You’ve got two guys going for the championship, so I’m sure Oscar’s mindset is ‘I need to win’,” he added. “And if he wins, then that takes points off Max, which means Lando doesn’t need to finish third.

“So I think there’ll be two different mindsets. But the field is so close, I think the minute you’re not fully on it, if you’re too conservative, you’ll get swallowed up by the cars behind because it’s so close. So I think business as usual has got to be the approach.”

McLaren will be “ready” for Max Verstappen tactics in Abu Dhabi F1 decider
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Final F1 2025 qualifying head-to-heads: Who was fastest at each team?
2h ago
Leclerc convincingly outperformed Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hasn’t had “direct discussions” about helping Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains ‘stressful’ qualifying sacrifice for Max Verstappen
3h ago
Tsunoda helped Verstappen claim a vital pole in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Why Lando Norris was disappointed with his Abu Dhabi qualifying
3h ago
Norris can clinch his maiden world title on Sunday
F1 News
George Russell: Max Verstappen can back McLaren up without 'doing anything crazy'
4h ago
George Russell

More News

F1 News
McLaren will be “ready” for Max Verstappen tactics in Abu Dhabi decider
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in parc ferme
F1 News
Will Max Verstappen copy Lewis Hamilton 2016 tactic to win F1 title?
4h ago
Verstappen scored his eighth pole of the season
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP
5h ago
Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
5h ago
Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025