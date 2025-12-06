Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sunday’s final grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 13:00 UK time and will determine who is crowned this year’s world champion.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 14 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts on pole position with his direct title rival Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri starts third, with George Russell lining up alongside him on the second row for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc’s starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber and Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

The top 10 starters are rounded out by Isack Hadjar’s Racing Bulls and the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, who sacrificed his Q3 to aid Verstappen’s pole bid.

Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 16th after becoming the first Ferrari driver to suffer three consecutive Q1 eliminations.

Norris heads Verstappen by 12 points going into Sunday’s final race of the season, with Piastri a further four points adrift of his teammate.

The Briton will be crowned world champion if he finishes on the podium, regardless of where his rivals end up.

