Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

The top three in the F1 world championship line up at the very front of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid.

Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025
Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sunday’s final grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 13:00 UK time and will determine who is crowned this year’s world champion.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts on pole position with his direct title rival Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri starts third, with George Russell lining up alongside him on the second row for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc’s starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber and Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

The top 10 starters are rounded out by Isack Hadjar’s Racing Bulls and the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, who sacrificed his Q3 to aid Verstappen’s pole bid.

Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 16th after becoming the first Ferrari driver to suffer three consecutive Q1 eliminations.

Norris heads Verstappen by 12 points going into Sunday’s final race of the season, with Piastri a further four points adrift of his teammate.

The Briton will be crowned world champion if he finishes on the podium, regardless of where his rivals end up. 

Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Final F1 2025 qualifying head-to-heads: Who was fastest at each team?
3h ago
Leclerc convincingly outperformed Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hasn’t had “direct discussions” about helping Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains ‘stressful’ qualifying sacrifice for Max Verstappen
3h ago
Tsunoda helped Verstappen claim a vital pole in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Why Lando Norris was disappointed with his Abu Dhabi qualifying
4h ago
Norris can clinch his maiden world title on Sunday
F1 News
George Russell: Max Verstappen can back McLaren up without 'doing anything crazy'
4h ago
George Russell

More News

F1 News
McLaren will be “ready” for Max Verstappen tactics in Abu Dhabi decider
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in parc ferme
F1 News
Will Max Verstappen copy Lewis Hamilton 2016 tactic to win F1 title?
4h ago
Verstappen scored his eighth pole of the season
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP
5h ago
Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
5h ago
Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025