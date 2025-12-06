Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP
The top three in the F1 world championship line up at the very front of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Sunday’s final grand prix of the 2025 F1 season takes place at 13:00 UK time and will determine who is crowned this year’s world champion.
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts on pole position with his direct title rival Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri starts third, with George Russell lining up alongside him on the second row for Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc’s starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber and Esteban Ocon’s Haas.
The top 10 starters are rounded out by Isack Hadjar’s Racing Bulls and the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, who sacrificed his Q3 to aid Verstappen’s pole bid.
Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 16th after becoming the first Ferrari driver to suffer three consecutive Q1 eliminations.
Norris heads Verstappen by 12 points going into Sunday’s final race of the season, with Piastri a further four points adrift of his teammate.
The Briton will be crowned world champion if he finishes on the podium, regardless of where his rivals end up.