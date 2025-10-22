2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken

MotoxRacing will part-change its rider line-up for the 2026 WorldSBK season, with Italian Mattia Rato joining the squad.

Rato will partner Bahattin Sofuoglu in the Italian setup next year, the Turkish rider getting a second season in World Superbike after finishing 21st in the 2025 standings.

The 20-year-old from Monza will be Sofuoglu’s third teammate at MotoxRacing, after Sofuoglu has firstly Tito Rabat and then Michael Ruben Rinaldi alongside him in 2025.

Rato graduates to WorldSBK after a 2025 that saw him finish third, with three victories, in the CIV Supersport championship aboard a Ducati Panigale V2. He also has experience in the European Moto2 Championship, where he was on the podium at Valencia in 2023 and finished fourth in the standings aboard a Kalex.

"The chance to compete in World Superbike in 2026 has come about almost unexpectedly, but I had no doubts about accepting this challenge," said Rato.

"I am very keen to put my skills to the test, and I know that the team will help me, without putting any pressure on me. I can’t wait to get on my bike and start to work with my technicians, some of whom I already know.

"Our goal is to work as hard as we can to see continuous growth.”

Team Manager Sandro Carusi added: “In the recently concluded season, one of the positives for our team was the continuous growth of Bahattin Sofuoglu, in a year that saw us field two riders for the first time.

"This was a significant commitment in terms of the growth of our structure, which will be further strengthened in 2026 with the arrival of some new technicians.

"As well as confirming Sofuoglu and his growth project, we will field another youngster, Mattia Rato, as part of our ongoing 'mission' to showcase the talents of young riders.

"In addition to our sponsors, I want to thank Yamaha and Road Racing Sporting Manager, Niccolo Canepa, for the faith they put in our team. Trust that we hope to repay by working hard to achieve the goals we’ve set ourselves."

Rato had his first taste of the WorldSBK-spec Yamaha R1 on Tuesday (21 October) at the post-race Jerez test when he was 14th-fastest and 3.216 seconds off the fastest time of the day set by Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega. Teammate Sofuoglu was fourth-fastest, 1.406 seconds behind Bulega’s benchmark.

On his own re-signing at MotoxRacing, Sofuoglu said: “When I embarked on the Superbike path, my team immediately trusted in me and we started this season together, my debut year.

"We took things one step at a time, improving race by race, which allowed us to obtain some new components that increased the competitiveness of my bike in the final stages so that we could keep improving. The plan is to continue to make progress, working towards some specific goals.

"We’re pleased with how last season went and are highly motivated and ready to tackle the next one."

Yamaha’s 2026 WorldSBK line-up is now complete, having signed Xavi Vierge to replace Jonathan Rea alongside Andrea Locatelli in the factory team; Stefano Manzi to replace Dominique Aegerter alongside Remy Gardner at GRT; and now Rato to partner Sofuoglu at MotoxRacing.

