2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken

Bahattin Sofouglu will get a new teammate for the 2026 WorldSBK season from the CIV series.

Mattia Rato signs with MotoxRacing for 2026 WorldSBK season. Credit: WorldSBK.
Mattia Rato signs with MotoxRacing for 2026 WorldSBK season. Credit: WorldSBK.

MotoxRacing will part-change its rider line-up for the 2026 WorldSBK season, with Italian Mattia Rato joining the squad.

Rato will partner Bahattin Sofuoglu in the Italian setup next year, the Turkish rider getting a second season in World Superbike after finishing 21st in the 2025 standings.

The 20-year-old from Monza will be Sofuoglu’s third teammate at MotoxRacing, after Sofuoglu has firstly Tito Rabat and then Michael Ruben Rinaldi alongside him in 2025.

Rato graduates to WorldSBK after a 2025 that saw him finish third, with three victories, in the CIV Supersport championship aboard a Ducati Panigale V2. He also has experience in the European Moto2 Championship, where he was on the podium at Valencia in 2023 and finished fourth in the standings aboard a Kalex.

"The chance to compete in World Superbike in 2026 has come about almost unexpectedly, but I had no doubts about accepting this challenge," said Rato. 

"I am very keen to put my skills to the test, and I know that the team will help me, without putting any pressure on me. I can’t wait to get on my bike and start to work with my technicians, some of whom I already know. 

"Our goal is to work as hard as we can to see continuous growth.”

Team Manager Sandro Carusi added: “In the recently concluded season, one of the positives for our team was the continuous growth of Bahattin Sofuoglu, in a year that saw us field two riders for the first time. 

"This was a significant commitment in terms of the growth of our structure, which will be further strengthened in 2026 with the arrival of some new technicians. 

"As well as confirming Sofuoglu and his growth project, we will field another youngster, Mattia Rato, as part of our ongoing 'mission' to showcase the talents of young riders. 

"In addition to our sponsors, I want to thank Yamaha and Road Racing Sporting Manager, Niccolo Canepa, for the faith they put in our team. Trust that we hope to repay by working hard to achieve the goals we’ve set ourselves."

Rato had his first taste of the WorldSBK-spec Yamaha R1 on Tuesday (21 October) at the post-race Jerez test when he was 14th-fastest and 3.216 seconds off the fastest time of the day set by Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega. Teammate Sofuoglu was fourth-fastest, 1.406 seconds behind Bulega’s benchmark.

On his own re-signing at MotoxRacing, Sofuoglu said: “When I embarked on the Superbike path, my team immediately trusted in me and we started this season together, my debut year. 

"We took things one step at a time, improving race by race, which allowed us to obtain some new components that increased the competitiveness of my bike in the final stages so that we could keep improving. The plan is to continue to make progress, working towards some specific goals. 

"We’re pleased with how last season went and are highly motivated and ready to tackle the next one."

Yamaha’s 2026 WorldSBK line-up is now complete, having signed Xavi Vierge to replace Jonathan Rea alongside Andrea Locatelli in the factory team; Stefano Manzi to replace Dominique Aegerter alongside Remy Gardner at GRT; and now Rato to partner Sofuoglu at MotoxRacing.

2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull tease upgrades to boost relentless Max Verstappen title bid
4m ago
Verstappen is catching the McLaren drivers
WSBK News
2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken
9m ago
Mattia Rato signs with MotoxRacing for 2026 WorldSBK season. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri blame pinpointed in ‘very significant moment’
50m ago
Piastri and Norris collided in the sprint
MotoGP News
Aprilia's Massimo Rivola: Jorge Martin “thinking what I’m thinking”
57m ago
Jorge Martin
F1 News
Zak Brown shows class with Nico Hulkenberg apology after stinging criticism
1h ago
Hulkenberg and McLaren boss Brown

More News

BSB News
BSB champion Kyle Ryde makes surprise entry in Australian SBK finale
1h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 BSB champion (pic: Bennetts British Superbike championship).
MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez back for Malaysian MotoGP wild-card: “I’ve missed the V4 so much!”
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK News
Spanish WorldSBK struggles “cemented” Jonathan Rea retirement decision
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri “insecure” under F1 title pressure as Max Verstappen closes in
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco explains why he’s not using Honda’s new MotoGP parts
5h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Australian MotoGP