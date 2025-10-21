2025 Jerez World Superbike test results: Nicolo Bulega fastest on day one for Ducati

World Superbike championship runner-up Nicolo Bulega dominated the opening day of the post-season test at Jerez for Ducati.

After losing out to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last Sunday at the Jerez finale, Nicolo Bulega already has his eyes set on the 2026 world title following the opening day of post-season testing.

He dominated on his 2026 Panigale V4 Ducati, setting a best of 1m38.027s to lead new Yamaha signing Xavie Vierge by 1.110s.

Bulega was trailed by an army of Yamahas, with Vierge heading Stefano Manzi, Bahattin Sofuoglu and Andrea Locatelli.

Michael van der Mark was the leading BMW in sixth, while Iker Lecuona was 1.662s off his new team-mate Bulega on the sister factory Ducati.

Garrett Gerloff was eighth on his Kawasaki, with Remy Gardner and Ryan Vickers rounding out the top 10.

2025 Jerez World Superbike test: Day 1 results

2025 Jerez World Superbike test - Standings Day 1 Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m38.027s 2 Xavie Vierge Yamaha 1m39.136s 3 Stefano Manzi Yamaha 1m39.349s 4 Bahattin Sofuoglu Yamaha 1m39.433s 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1m39.479s 6 Michael van der Mark BMW 1m39.492s 7 Iker Lecuona Ducati 1m39.520s 8 Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki 1m39.689s 9 Remy Gardner Yamaha 1m39.695s 10 Ryan Vickers Honda 1m39.979s 11 Xavi Fores Bimota 1m40.276s 12 Corentin Perolari Honda 1m41.158s 13 Mattia Rato Yamaha 1m41.243s 14 Alan Techer Honda 1m41.606s 15 Philipp Oettl Ducati Supersport 1m42.631s 16 Simon Jespersen Ducati Supersport 1m43.907s

