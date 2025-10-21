2025 Jerez World Superbike test results: Nicolo Bulega fastest on day one for Ducati
Nicolo Bulega dominated the opening day of testing at Jerez for Ducati
World Superbike championship runner-up Nicolo Bulega dominated the opening day of the post-season test at Jerez for Ducati.
After losing out to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last Sunday at the Jerez finale, Nicolo Bulega already has his eyes set on the 2026 world title following the opening day of post-season testing.
He dominated on his 2026 Panigale V4 Ducati, setting a best of 1m38.027s to lead new Yamaha signing Xavie Vierge by 1.110s.
Bulega was trailed by an army of Yamahas, with Vierge heading Stefano Manzi, Bahattin Sofuoglu and Andrea Locatelli.
Michael van der Mark was the leading BMW in sixth, while Iker Lecuona was 1.662s off his new team-mate Bulega on the sister factory Ducati.
Garrett Gerloff was eighth on his Kawasaki, with Remy Gardner and Ryan Vickers rounding out the top 10.
2025 Jerez World Superbike test: Day 1 results
|2025 Jerez World Superbike test - Standings Day 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati
|1m38.027s
|2
|Xavie Vierge
|Yamaha
|1m39.136s
|3
|Stefano Manzi
|Yamaha
|1m39.349s
|4
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|Yamaha
|1m39.433s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1m39.479s
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1m39.492s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Ducati
|1m39.520s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|Kawasaki
|1m39.689s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|1m39.695s
|10
|Ryan Vickers
|Honda
|1m39.979s
|11
|Xavi Fores
|Bimota
|1m40.276s
|12
|Corentin Perolari
|Honda
|1m41.158s
|13
|Mattia Rato
|Yamaha
|1m41.243s
|14
|Alan Techer
|Honda
|1m41.606s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati Supersport
|1m42.631s
|16
|Simon Jespersen
|Ducati Supersport
|1m43.907s