2025 Jerez World Superbike test results: Nicolo Bulega fastest on day one for Ducati

World Superbike championship runner-up Nicolo Bulega dominated the opening day of the post-season test at Jerez for Ducati.

After losing out to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last Sunday at the Jerez finale, Nicolo Bulega already has his eyes set on the 2026 world title following the opening day of post-season testing.

He dominated on his 2026 Panigale V4 Ducati, setting a best of 1m38.027s to lead new Yamaha signing Xavie Vierge by 1.110s.

Bulega was trailed by an army of Yamahas, with Vierge heading Stefano Manzi, Bahattin Sofuoglu and Andrea Locatelli.

Michael van der Mark was the leading BMW in sixth, while Iker Lecuona was 1.662s off his new team-mate Bulega on the sister factory Ducati.

Garrett Gerloff was eighth on his Kawasaki, with Remy Gardner and Ryan Vickers rounding out the top 10.

2025 Jerez World Superbike test: Day 1 results

      2025 Jerez World Superbike test - Standings Day 1
PosRiderBikeTime
1Nicolo BulegaDucati1m38.027s
2Xavie ViergeYamaha1m39.136s
3Stefano ManziYamaha1m39.349s
4Bahattin SofuogluYamaha1m39.433s
5Andrea LocatelliYamaha1m39.479s
6Michael van der MarkBMW1m39.492s
7Iker LecuonaDucati1m39.520s
8Garrett GerloffKawasaki1m39.689s
9Remy GardnerYamaha1m39.695s
10Ryan VickersHonda1m39.979s
11Xavi ForesBimota1m40.276s
12Corentin PerolariHonda1m41.158s
13Mattia RatoYamaha1m41.243s
14Alan TecherHonda1m41.606s
15Philipp OettlDucati Supersport1m42.631s
16Simon JespersenDucati Supersport1m43.907s

