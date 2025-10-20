“Great satisfaction” for Ducati WorldSBK despite Nicolo Bulega title defeat

Toprak Razgatlioglu may have clinched the WorldSBK riders’ crown at the final round of 2025 in Jerez, but Ducati was still able to call itself ‘champion’ at the end of the year.

Nicolo Bulega’s triple win in Jerez was enough for the Bologna marque to be crowned World Superbike Manufacturers’ Champions for the fourth year in succession and the 21st time in total.

“With great satisfaction we end the last season of the current Panigale V4 R that for the fourth consecutive year has confirmed as the most competitive bike of the championship and, with five private teams moreover our Factory team have chosen to ride with this bike, shows how much the Ducati project is appreciated and recognized also outside our box,” said Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“This year we have faced new conditions but the results achieved by Aruba.it Racing Ducati with Nicolo [Bulega] and Alvaro [Bautista], and by Barni Spark Racing Team, Pata Go Eleven, MGM Bonovo Racing, Motocorsa Racing and Marc VDS Racing with their riders show the consistency in terms of performance by the Panigale V4 R.

“A special thanks to all the guys and girls in Ducati Corse. Everyone of them makes me proud and together we are looking forward to take on track the next generation of the Panigale.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Panigale V4 R will be a fresh update on the existing bike, with a new two-sided swingarm and some changes to the engine internals among the additions, as well as new aerodynamics.

The bike has already been tested by riders such as Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, and it will be back on-track on Tuesday (21 October) at the post-race Jerez test, where Aruba.it Racing’s new signing, Iker Lecuona, will get his first taste of the updated Panigale.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT