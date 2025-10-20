Alex Lowes “proud” of Bimota after top-six finish in WorldSBK debut season

A top-six finish in the 2025 WorldSBK standings is something to be “proud” of for Bimota’s Alex Lowes.

The 35-year-old has now been in World Superbike for 10 years, and perhaps the 2025 season stands out as one of his best, having taken four podium finishes in the debut season of the new-for-2025 Bimota KB998.

Lowes ended the year with three top-sixes in Jerez to secure sixth in the standings after a campaign that started out in difficulty but which became another consistent season for Lowes.

“We had a solid final weekend, but not an easy one in the hot conditions,” Alex Lowes said after Race 2 in Jerez.

“Overall I am happy, certainly, with the second part of the season.

“In the first year of a new project, the effort, passion and motivation from everybody in the team has been fantastic.

“I am proud to be part of this project in our first year against other manufacturers and teams who have years of experience.

“I think we have to be really happy. I am grateful for the job that has been done, it is impressive.

“From the mechanical side, the KB998 Rimini is a new bike and we have not had any problems.

“This shows you what a good job the engineers and mechanics have done. I am proud of them.

“Now, as always in racing, now we will analyse, reflect and try to improve during the winter to try to be stronger next year.”

Bassani in the top-10

For Axel Bassani, he was never able to find the kind of performance Lowes managed in the second half of the 2025 season, despite starting well and claiming the KB998’s first front row in Misano.

The Italian ends the season in 10th overall and with two top-10s at the final round in Jerez.

“Today has been quite good and we were always in the top-10,” Bassani said after Race 2 in Spain.

“We were consistent and always fighting with some top riders.

“It was quite a good season because everything was new for us, but we were always there, fighting for a good position.

“We finished inside the top-10 in the Riders’ Championship so this was really positive for a new bike and a new project.

“The bike never stopped during the season, which is very important because we can believe in the bike, and we can always arrive at the finish line.

“I am happy for everybody in the team, for myself and all the mechanics – they have done an incredible job.”

