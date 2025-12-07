Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, Abu Dhabi GP
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Race: As it happened - Lando Norris wins the 2025 F1 World Championship

Full live text commentary as it happened for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2025 F1 World Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit

Lando Norris holds his nerve to finish third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, enough for him to be crowned the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion for the first time.

Max Verstappen wins his eighth race of the season ahead of Oscar Piastri and Norris

07 Dec 2025
14:46

And that brings us to the end of the 2025 F1 World Championship season - it has been a classic and we have another British champion to celebrate.

It won't be long now until everyone in F1 looks straight ahead to 2026 where new cars, new rules, new teams and a new reigning champion will line-up to do it all again

We hope you have enjoyed Crash.net's coverage of F1 throughout the year - rest assured, we will be here all winter to bring you the latest developments before we crack on with 2026.

Until then, adios amigos!

14:44

And that was that!

Congratulations to Lando Norris for clinching the 2025 F1 World Championship and for McLaren for its spectacular return to the top step after 17 (occasionally desperate) years.

 

14:43
Norris on becoming World Champion

"Oh god... I've not cried in a while, I didn't think I would but I did!"

"It's a long journey. First of all I want to say thanks to my guys at McLaren, my parents, my Mum, my Dad, they supported me from the beginning.... urgh, I look like a loser!"

"It feels amazing, now I know what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors this season, it has been a pleasure to race against both, an honour, I have learned a lot.

"It has been a long year, but we did it! I'm so proud of everyone.

On thinking of the title in the race: "You can't not think of it, but it was a long race to the end. We have seen many times that anything can happen in F1. I kept pushing, I wanted to fight until the end, that's what we had to do this season for Max chasing us the whole way and Oscar catching up at the end. They didn't make my life easy this year.

On Tsunoda investigation: "I had no idea, I don't care... I knew what I did was fine, so I had nothing to worry about. Not many people in the world get to experience what I have experienced this season, so I'm happy for everyone, more than me, crazy happy."

"It. has been a long journey with McLaren, I have been here for 9 years and we have been through plenty of crazy difficult times and plenty of good times. To bring something back to them, it's their first title for many years, I feel I did my part for the team and I am very proud of myself and I am even more proud of everyone."
 

14:38

One of the most popular drivers on the grid means Norris has so many people to congratulate him, including a number of his big rivals

14:36
2025 Abu Dhabi GP - Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing58 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+12.594s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+16.572s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+23.279s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+48.563s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+67.562s
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+69.876s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+72.670s
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+76.166s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+79.014s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+79.523s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+81.043s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+82.158s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+83.974s
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+84.399s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+90.327s
17Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
18Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
14:35

Max Verstappen very gracious in defeat as he praises Red Bull for pulling themselves right back into the fight

14:35
Zak Brown lauds his new champion

Zak Brown - "It's amazing, what a season! We did it! It wasn't easy, Lando and Oscar, what a great team this is. That was exciting, a little too exciting... awesome!"

14:34

Some tears on the radio for Lando Norris, and plenty back in the pit lane too

14:33

Just two points split Norris from Verstappen in the end, while even Piastri was only 13 points adrift himself.

A classic F1 season and a big final result as McLaren celebrates its first title since 2008.

What a journey it has been for McLaren following the doldrums of ten years ago, to get back to the top step in the way they have done.

And Norris has been there every step of the way - a truly deserving new F1 Champion

14:31

What a tense race that was, but third place is what he needed and third place is what he got!

Lando Norris, take a bow, you are an F1 World Champion for the first time

14:30
LANDO NORRIS IS THE 2025 F1 WORLD CHAMPION

Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi GP but Lando Norris is the 2025 F1 World Champion!

14:29
FINAL LAP

Max Verstappen starts the final lap as he heads for his eighth win

But it's all eyes on Lando Norris...

14:27
57/58

Verstappen is on course to end the season having won more races than any other driver this year.

But he is destined to fall just two points short - which is still a major achievement considering just how far off the top he was as recently as summer

14:26
56/58

Lance Stroll is back into the points, the Canadian making the long first stint work for him as he charges up the order on medium tyres

He has gone from 16th to now tenth after passing Bortoleto

14:26
55/58

Not long to go now... though Norris is really closing on Piastri, just +2.4s between them now

He doesn't need to make the pass but with Leclerc now +8.6s behind Norris, McLaren have some room to breathe

14:22
52/58

Just six laps to go and it's even-stevens, Piastri now +3.7s ahead of Norris, who in turn has a +5.1 lead over Leclerc

Verstappen is on course for an eighth win of the year, +16s clear of Piastri

But Norris would be champion

The tension is rising...

14:17
50/58

Hamilton is on a good track for sixth place from 16th on the grid

He is closing onto the back of Ocon in seventh, with Alonso just a second further up the road in sixth

14:16
49/58

Into the final ten laps of the 2025 F1 season and right now Norris is in the comfortable third place he needs to take this title... by just two points

Told you that pass on Antonelli in the closing moments of the Qatar GP would be crucial!

14:15
48/58

He might be busy leading this race, but Verstappen knows what's happening further back as he asks if Leclerc is putting Norris under pressure

He is told that their pace is fairly equal

If he was thinking of pitting though and playing some games to tighten the pack up, it's disappearing though as Piastri has closed the gap to less than 20secs

14:12
46/58

Verstappen does have one throw of the dice if he wants it - pit and get out just in front of Piastri, then try and back the pack up to put Norris at risk from Leclerc

It's a bit convoluted, but the gap between Verstappen and Piastri is slimming to the extent a free pit stop is close to being taken off the table

14:11
46/58

Hamilton's charge carries him past Bearman into eighth

14:10
45/58

Stroll has finally pitted from sixth place, dropping him to 16th

Alonso, Ocon, Bearman, Hamilton and Bortoleto cover sixth to tenth now

14:09
44/58

The Ferraris are showing impressive race pace right now

Leclerc has the mediums on and is off in chase of Norris once again - +4.6s the gap between them right now

Hamilton, meanwhile, having stopped again for medium tyres, is scything back into the points - he has just passed Bortoleto for ninth

14:07
42/58

Leclerc quickly catches and passes Russell to move back into fourth

Norris in third WILL win the title from this position - 15 laps to go

14:06
42/58

1- Verstappen

2- Piastri

3- Norris

4- Russell

5- Leclerc

6- Stroll (to pit)

7- Alonso

8- Ocon

9- Bearman

10- Bortoleto

