2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Race: As it happened - Lando Norris wins the 2025 F1 World Championship

14:43

Norris on becoming World Champion

"Oh god... I've not cried in a while, I didn't think I would but I did!"

"It's a long journey. First of all I want to say thanks to my guys at McLaren, my parents, my Mum, my Dad, they supported me from the beginning.... urgh, I look like a loser!"

"It feels amazing, now I know what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors this season, it has been a pleasure to race against both, an honour, I have learned a lot.

"It has been a long year, but we did it! I'm so proud of everyone.

On thinking of the title in the race: "You can't not think of it, but it was a long race to the end. We have seen many times that anything can happen in F1. I kept pushing, I wanted to fight until the end, that's what we had to do this season for Max chasing us the whole way and Oscar catching up at the end. They didn't make my life easy this year.

On Tsunoda investigation: "I had no idea, I don't care... I knew what I did was fine, so I had nothing to worry about. Not many people in the world get to experience what I have experienced this season, so I'm happy for everyone, more than me, crazy happy."

"It. has been a long journey with McLaren, I have been here for 9 years and we have been through plenty of crazy difficult times and plenty of good times. To bring something back to them, it's their first title for many years, I feel I did my part for the team and I am very proud of myself and I am even more proud of everyone."

