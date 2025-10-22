October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Nicolo Bulega tops day two morning

Full results from the second day of the October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test at 13:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 October Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Wednesday results at 1pm from the October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the morning on Wednesday at the post-race WorldSBK test in Jerez. The Italian was over a second clear of second-placed Alex Lowes, who was the only rider in the 1:38s.

Iker Lecuona was marginally slower than Lowes as he continues his adaptation to the Ducati. He ended the morning just ahead of Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark.

Next came the trio of Honda test riders present this week: Corentin Perolari, Ryan Vickers, and Alan Techer. 

Bimota's test rider is unnamed on the circuit's live timing but the #53 may give a clue.

Full World Superbike results from 1pm on the second day of the Jerez test are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 October Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 1pm | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.587
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.924
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.032
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.050
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.081
6Corentin PerolariFRAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.607
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.215
8Alan TecherFRAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.917
9KB998R-TD Bimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.722

October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Nicolo Bulega tops day two morning
