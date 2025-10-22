October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Nicolo Bulega tops day two morning
Full results from the second day of the October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test at 13:00 local time.
Wednesday results at 1pm from the October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the morning on Wednesday at the post-race WorldSBK test in Jerez. The Italian was over a second clear of second-placed Alex Lowes, who was the only rider in the 1:38s.
Iker Lecuona was marginally slower than Lowes as he continues his adaptation to the Ducati. He ended the morning just ahead of Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark.
Next came the trio of Honda test riders present this week: Corentin Perolari, Ryan Vickers, and Alan Techer.
Bimota's test rider is unnamed on the circuit's live timing but the #53 may give a clue.
Full World Superbike results from 1pm on the second day of the Jerez test are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 October Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 1pm | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.587
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.924
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.032
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.050
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.081
|6
|Corentin Perolari
|FRA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.607
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.215
|8
|Alan Techer
|FRA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.917
|9
|KB998R-TD
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.722