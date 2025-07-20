2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.
|Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'53.634s
|6/6
|322k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.022s
|5/6
|325k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.101s
|6/6
|320k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.132s
|6/6
|317k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.193s
|4/6
|324k
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.268s
|4/6
|322k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.293s
|5/5
|323k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.303s
|5/6
|322k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.353s
|5/5
|317k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.396s
|4/6
|323k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.433s
|3/5
|316k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.469s
|6/6
|318k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+0.518s
|4/6
|320k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.551s
|5/6
|323k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.621s
|4/6
|321k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.656s
|4/6
|320k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.712s
|5/6
|322k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.743s
|5/6
|320k
|19
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.748s
|5/6
|322k
|20
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.886s
|6/6
|320k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.060s
|5/6
|319k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 1m 52.303s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)
Sprint winner Marc Marquez tops a sunny morning warm-up for the Czech MotoGP at Brno.
The Ducati Lenovo title leader moved to the top by just 0.022s over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on his final lap, while Alex Marquez completed the top three for Gresini.
Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth - Oliveira running the hard rear tyre while almost all others used the medium.
Marquez's team-mate and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia was 14th but only 0.551s behind the #93, with all eyes on tyre endurance for this afternoon's grand prix.
Pedro Acosta, who claimed KTM's best result of the season with second in the Sprint, was just 20th. Team-mate Brad Binder, winner of the 2020 Czech Grand Prix, was the only faller in warm-up.
HRC's Luca Marini, 21st and last in warm-up, was only 1.060s behind Marc Marquez.
After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend. Martin finished eleventh in the Sprint and will be seeking his first points of the year in this afternoon's grand prix.
Enea Bastianini, returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning, took a shock third place for Tech3 in the Sprint.
Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who scored a point with ninth in the Sprint.
LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and was being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.
However, Nakagami damaged knee ligaments when he was taken out by Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez in the Sprint and has returned to Japan for further checks.
Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.