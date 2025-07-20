2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'53.634s6/6322k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.022s5/6325k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.101s6/6320k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.132s6/6317k
5Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.193s4/6324k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.268s4/6322k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.293s5/5323k
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.303s5/6322k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.353s5/5317k
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.396s4/6323k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.433s3/5316k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.469s6/6318k
13Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+0.518s4/6320k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.551s5/6323k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.621s4/6321k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.656s4/6320k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.712s5/6322k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.743s5/6320k
19Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.748s5/6322k
20Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.886s6/6320k
21Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.060s5/6319k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 1m 52.303s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Sprint winner Marc Marquez tops a sunny morning warm-up for the Czech MotoGP at Brno.

The Ducati Lenovo title leader moved to the top by just 0.022s over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on his final lap, while Alex Marquez completed the top three for Gresini.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth - Oliveira running the hard rear tyre while almost all others used the medium.

Marquez's team-mate and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia was 14th but only 0.551s behind the #93, with all eyes on tyre endurance for this afternoon's grand prix.

Pedro Acosta, who claimed KTM's best result of the season with second in the Sprint, was just 20th. Team-mate Brad Binder, winner of the 2020 Czech Grand Prix, was the only faller in warm-up.

HRC's Luca Marini, 21st and last in warm-up, was only 1.060s behind Marc Marquez.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend. Martin finished eleventh in the Sprint and will be seeking his first points of the year in this afternoon's grand prix.

Enea Bastianini, returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning, took a shock third place for Tech3 in the Sprint.

Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who scored a point with ninth in the Sprint.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and was being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

However, Nakagami damaged knee ligaments when he was taken out by Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez in the Sprint and has returned to Japan for further checks.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey admits his "dinosaur" trait which F1 rivals have left behind
11m ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
48m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 Czech Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Czech GP, Brno
F1 News
Insider reveals two key traits which set Alain Prost apart
2h ago
Alain Prost, McLaren
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “didn’t want to pass” during Quartararo collision
2h ago
Quartararo, Bezzecchi, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

IndyCar News
Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race: How the race will begin
2h ago
Colton Herta next to his car after pole at Toronto.
Le Mans News
Valentino Rossi victorious at Misano again in GT World Challenge Europe
2h ago
Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello
MotoGP News
How to watch Czech MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops Brno warm-up - Quartararo, Zarco impress on old tyres
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Czech Moto2 - Race Results
3h ago
Joe Roberts, Moto2, Czech GP, Brno, 2025