Czech MotoGP, Brno - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'53.634s 6/6 322k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.022s 5/6 325k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.101s 6/6 320k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.132s 6/6 317k 5 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.193s 4/6 324k 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.268s 4/6 322k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.293s 5/5 323k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.303s 5/6 322k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.353s 5/5 317k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.396s 4/6 323k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.433s 3/5 316k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.469s 6/6 318k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +0.518s 4/6 320k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.551s 5/6 323k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.621s 4/6 321k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.656s 4/6 320k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.712s 5/6 322k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.743s 5/6 320k 19 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.748s 5/6 322k 20 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.886s 6/6 320k 21 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.060s 5/6 319k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 1m 52.303s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Sprint winner Marc Marquez tops a sunny morning warm-up for the Czech MotoGP at Brno.

The Ducati Lenovo title leader moved to the top by just 0.022s over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on his final lap, while Alex Marquez completed the top three for Gresini.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth - Oliveira running the hard rear tyre while almost all others used the medium.

Marquez's team-mate and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia was 14th but only 0.551s behind the #93, with all eyes on tyre endurance for this afternoon's grand prix.

Pedro Acosta, who claimed KTM's best result of the season with second in the Sprint, was just 20th. Team-mate Brad Binder, winner of the 2020 Czech Grand Prix, was the only faller in warm-up.

HRC's Luca Marini, 21st and last in warm-up, was only 1.060s behind Marc Marquez.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend. Martin finished eleventh in the Sprint and will be seeking his first points of the year in this afternoon's grand prix.

Enea Bastianini, returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning, took a shock third place for Tech3 in the Sprint.

Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who scored a point with ninth in the Sprint.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and was being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

However, Nakagami damaged knee ligaments when he was taken out by Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez in the Sprint and has returned to Japan for further checks.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.