Marc Marquez tops Brno warm-up - Quartararo, Zarco impress on old tyres

All 21 MotoGP riders covered by just 1.060s during warm-up at Brno - all three rear tyres on track, table shows differences in tyre age.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP

Marc Marquez, who won Saturday’s Czech MotoGP Sprint despite backing off due to a phantom tyre pressure warning, remained on top of the timesheets during morning warm-up at Brno.

The Ducati Lenovo title leader, chasing to extend his win streak to ten in a row this afternoon, again used medium tyres front and rear, with his sixth and final lap his fastest.

With six laps on the medium rear before the start of warm-up, that meant the rear was 12 laps old when Marquez did his best time.

However, the race will be 21 laps and, while Michelin predicts that the majority of riders are again likely to opt for medium tyres for the grand prix, “the soft [rear] option remains a possibility… and the hard option should also be considered”.

All three rears were duly in use this morning, with Miguel Oliveira leading the way before settling into a close fifth on the hard rear (also tried by Raul Fernandez).

Johann Zarco was the only rider with the soft rear, which he took to twelfth this morning.

That might not sound too impressive, but the LCR Honda rider’s final lap was his fastest, by which time the rear had done 16 laps (ten before the start of warm-up) and was still within half-a-second of Marquez’s best.

Another Frenchman turning heads for a similar reason was Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Fifth in the Sprint, Quartararo went one better this morning, and was just 0.132s slower than Marquez. 

Just like Zarco, Quartararo’s last lap was his fastest, by which time his (medium) rear tyre had also done 16 laps.

KTM's Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta joined Quartararo in putting 16 laps on a front medium, and one less on the rear.

HRC’s Luca Marini was 21st and last, but only 1.060s behind Marquez.

The following table shows the tyre type and age for each rider’s best lap in warm-up.

Czech MotoGP: Warm-up tyre choice/age during best lap time

PosRiderLap TimeFront Tyre CompoundFront AgeRear Tyre CompoundRear Age
1Marc Marquez1'53.634Medium9 lapsMedium12 laps
2Marco Bezzecchi1'53.656Medium10Medium5
3Alex Marquez1'53.735Medium12Medium6
4Fabio Quartararo1'53.766Medium16Medium16
5Miguel Oliveira1'53.827Medium11Hard4
6Ai Ogura1'53.902Medium11Medium4
7Brad Binder1'53.927Medium12Medium5
8Enea Bastianini1'53.937Medium12Medium5
9Joan Mir1'53.987Medium8Medium5
10Pol Espargaro1'54.030Medium5Medium5
11Raul Fernandez1'54.067Medium10Hard3
12Johann Zarco1'54.103Medium12Soft16
13Augusto Fernandez1'54.152Medium5Medium4
14Francesco Bagnaia1'54.185Medium11Medium5
15Fermin Aldeguer1'54.255Medium4Medium4
16Jack Miller1'54.290Medium9Medium7
17Fabio di Giannantonio1'54.346Medium12Medium10
18Alex Rins1'54.377Medium12Medium12
19Jorge Martin1'54.382Medium15Medium5
20Pedro Acosta1'54.520Medium16Medium14
21Luca Marini1'54.694Medium12Medium5

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey admits his "dinosaur" trait which F1 rivals have left behind
13m ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
50m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 Czech Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Czech GP, Brno
F1 News
Insider reveals two key traits which set Alain Prost apart
2h ago
Alain Prost, McLaren
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “didn’t want to pass” during Quartararo collision
2h ago
Quartararo, Bezzecchi, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

IndyCar News
Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race: How the race will begin
2h ago
Colton Herta next to his car after pole at Toronto.
Le Mans News
Valentino Rossi victorious at Misano again in GT World Challenge Europe
2h ago
Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello
MotoGP News
How to watch Czech MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops Brno warm-up - Quartararo, Zarco impress on old tyres
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Czech Moto2 - Race Results
3h ago
Joe Roberts, Moto2, Czech GP, Brno, 2025