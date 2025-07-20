Marco Bezzecchi “didn’t want to pass” during Quartararo collision

Marco Bezzecchi lost places - and aero - during contact with Fabio Quartararo in the Brno MotoGP Sprint, still almost finished on the podium.

Quartararo, Bezzecchi, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
Quartararo, Bezzecchi, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi finishing just 0.085s shy of the Brno MotoGP Sprint podium despite early-race contact with Fabio Quartararo damaging his RS-GP.

While eyes were on Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin’s MotoGP return, Bezzecchi was again a podium contender, recovering from seventh to fourth.

Bezzecchi had crossed paths with front-row qualifier Quartararo on lap 2 of 10, later insisting he hadn’t been planning a pass.

“Unfortunately, the contact with Fabio was a mistake that complicated things,” Bezzecchi admitted.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect it at all. I saw he was going wide, so I made my turn, and then he rightly came back to his line. I touched him. I’m sorry about that.”

Quartararo said: “I could hear the noise of Bezzecchi’s bike, and I could also feel his tyre when he hit the rear of my bike.

“It was close for both of us. I was struggling a bit with grip with the medium during this Sprint, and he was riding on the soft rear.”

As well as losing several places, the light collision was enough to shear off Bezzecchi’s left wing and damage the left fork wing, affecting the RS-GP’s handling for the remainder of the race.

“It was unbalanced first of all,” he explained. “But also I destroyed my arm trying to brake, because you need to make a lot more pressure to stop. Fortunately, I was still able to make some good overtakes. So I’m happy.”

Bezzecchi clawed his way back up the order, slicing past Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, and finally Quartararo, before closing to within a fraction of a second of Enea Bastianini at the chequered flag.

It was the fifth time in as many races that the Italian has either fought for, or claimed, a podium finish.

Martin took the chequered flag in eleventh place during his first Sprint since Qatar in April.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey admits his "dinosaur" trait which F1 rivals have left behind
13m ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
49m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 Czech Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Czech GP, Brno
F1 News
Insider reveals two key traits which set Alain Prost apart
2h ago
Alain Prost, McLaren
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “didn’t want to pass” during Quartararo collision
2h ago
Quartararo, Bezzecchi, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

IndyCar News
Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race: How the race will begin
2h ago
Colton Herta next to his car after pole at Toronto.
Le Mans News
Valentino Rossi victorious at Misano again in GT World Challenge Europe
2h ago
Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello
MotoGP News
How to watch Czech MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops Brno warm-up - Quartararo, Zarco impress on old tyres
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Czech Moto2 - Race Results
3h ago
Joe Roberts, Moto2, Czech GP, Brno, 2025