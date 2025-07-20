Updated 2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Race Results after a penalty

Updated after a 3-second post-race penalty for Fermin Aldeguer demoted the Gresini rookie from eighth to eleventh.

* Rookie

Marc Marquez extends his title lead with a tenth race victory in a row during Sunday’s 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, the final event before the summer break.

The Spaniard also becomes the first Ducati rider to win five grands prix in a row.

Early race leader Marco Bezzecchi claimed a well-deserved second place for Aprilia, while KTM’s Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta held off pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Just as in the Sprint, Bagnaia initially held his advantage, but was overtaken by team-mate Marquez at Turn 3.

However, this time Bagnaia cut back ahead on the exit, with Marco Bezzecchi also taking advantage to snatch second.

The Aprilia rider took the lead on lap 2, with Marquez re-passing Bagnaia shortly after.

Bezzecchi held firm until Marquez made what would be a race-winning pass, again at Turn 3, on lap 8 of 21.

While red Ducati relentlessly edged away from Bezzecchi, Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta – having passed Bagnaia off - began applying pressure on the RS-GP’s rear wheel.

But Bezzecchi weathered the storm to confirm second while Acosta kept Bagnaia at bay for KTM’s first Sunday rostrum.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) equalled his best MotoGP finish with fifth, while Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha) completed the top six.

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate and reigning world champion Jorge Martin celebrated as he reached the chequered flag of a 2025 grand prix for the first time, in seventh place.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) made late progress for eighth - but was then given a 3-second post-race penalty due to irresponsible riding with Miguel Oliveira earlier in the race, demoting him to eleventh.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro, plus Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller, benefited by moving up a place.

Tech3 stand-in Espargaro thus completed his first MotoGP appearance of the year with 8 points across the two races.

Luca Marini was the top Honda rider in twelfth.

All riders chose the medium front and medium rear tyre compounds, except LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, who picked the soft rear.

The Frenchman had set a competitive pace with a 16-lap-old soft in warm-up, but appeared to run out of grip in the grand prix and finished 13th.

17th in the Sprint, second in the standings Alex Marquez completed a forgettable weekend by fumbling an early pass for sixth place on Joan Mir, taking them both down.

The luckless HRC rider made his feelings clear to Marquez afterwards.

Sprint podium finisher Enea Bastianini was in ominous form as he climbed relentlessly up the order in the early stages, only to crash out shortly after overtaking Bagnaia for fourth.

Brno was resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020, with lap times several seconds under the previous record.