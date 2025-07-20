Updated 2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Race Results after a penalty

Race results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Updated after a 3-second post-race penalty for Fermin Aldeguer demoted the Gresini rookie from eighth to eleventh.

2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)40m 4.628s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.753s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.366s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.879s
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+10.045s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.039s
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+15.820s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+17.371s
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.163s
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.669s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+19.781s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+20.778s
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+20.961s
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+21.904s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+22.563s
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+24.729s
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+27.640s
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+28.310s
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez extends his title lead with a tenth race victory in a row during Sunday’s 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, the final event before the summer break.

The Spaniard also becomes the first Ducati rider to win five grands prix in a row.

Early race leader Marco Bezzecchi claimed a well-deserved second place for Aprilia, while KTM’s Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta held off pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Just as in the Sprint, Bagnaia initially held his advantage, but was overtaken by team-mate Marquez at Turn 3.

However, this time Bagnaia cut back ahead on the exit, with Marco Bezzecchi also taking advantage to snatch second.

The Aprilia rider took the lead on lap 2, with Marquez re-passing Bagnaia shortly after.

Bezzecchi held firm until Marquez made what would be a race-winning pass, again at Turn 3, on lap 8 of 21.

While red Ducati relentlessly edged away from Bezzecchi, Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta – having passed Bagnaia off - began applying pressure on the RS-GP’s rear wheel.

But Bezzecchi weathered the storm to confirm second while Acosta kept Bagnaia at bay for KTM’s first Sunday rostrum.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) equalled his best MotoGP finish with fifth, while Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha) completed the top six.

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate and reigning world champion Jorge Martin celebrated as he reached the chequered flag of a 2025 grand prix for the first time, in seventh place.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) made late progress for eighth - but was then given a 3-second post-race penalty due to irresponsible riding with Miguel Oliveira earlier in the race, demoting him to eleventh.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro, plus Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller, benefited by moving up a place.

Tech3 stand-in Espargaro thus completed his first MotoGP appearance of the year with  8 points across the two races.

Luca Marini was the top Honda rider in twelfth.

All riders chose the medium front and medium rear tyre compounds, except LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, who picked the soft rear.

The Frenchman had set a competitive pace with a 16-lap-old soft in warm-up, but appeared to run out of grip in the grand prix and finished 13th.

17th in the Sprint, second in the standings Alex Marquez completed a forgettable weekend by fumbling an early pass for sixth place on Joan Mir, taking them both down.

The luckless HRC rider made his feelings clear to Marquez afterwards.

Sprint podium finisher Enea Bastianini was in ominous form as he climbed relentlessly up the order in the early stages, only to crash out shortly after overtaking Bagnaia for fourth.

Brno was resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020, with lap times several seconds under the previous record.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Martin was back with Aprilia this weekend.

Bastianini was also returning to action, after missing Germany due to food poisoning, and took a shock podium in the Sprint.

Tech3 KTM Maverick Vinales was missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring and replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

However, Nakagami then injured his knee ligaments when he was taken out by Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez in the Sprint and missed the Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, was also absent this weekend.

The MotoGP summer break runs until the Austrian round at the Red Bull Ring from August 15-17.

