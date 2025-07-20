Brno: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Czech race at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Brno: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)381 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)261(-120)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)213(-168)
4^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)156(-225)
5˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)142(-239)
6˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-242)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)124(-257)
8=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)109(-272)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)102(-279)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*97(-284)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-312)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)68(-313)
13=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)66(-315)
14^3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-329)
15^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)52(-329)
16˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*51(-330)
17˅3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)49(-332)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)42(-339)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-349)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-371)
21NAJorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)9(-372)
22˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-373)
23^1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-373)
24˅1Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-375)
25˅3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-375)
26˅1Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-380)

Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead to 120 points heading into the summer break with a tenth race win in a row, at Brno.

Nearest rival Alex Marquez not only loses ground to his brother after a pointless Czech weekend, but has a reduced 48-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi climbs to fourth with his third podium of the season, while team-mate and reigning champion Jorge Martin scores his first points of the year.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying
2h ago
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.