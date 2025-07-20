Brno: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Czech race at Brno, round 12 of 22.
|Brno: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|381
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|261
|(-120)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|213
|(-168)
|4
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|156
|(-225)
|5
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|142
|(-239)
|6
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-242)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|124
|(-257)
|8
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|109
|(-272)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|102
|(-279)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|97
|(-284)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-312)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|68
|(-313)
|13
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|66
|(-315)
|14
|^3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-329)
|15
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|52
|(-329)
|16
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|51
|(-330)
|17
|˅3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|49
|(-332)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|42
|(-339)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-349)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-371)
|21
|NA
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|9
|(-372)
|22
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-373)
|23
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|8
|(-373)
|24
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-375)
|25
|˅3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-375)
|26
|˅1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-380)
Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead to 120 points heading into the summer break with a tenth race win in a row, at Brno.
Nearest rival Alex Marquez not only loses ground to his brother after a pointless Czech weekend, but has a reduced 48-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia.
Meanwhile, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi climbs to fourth with his third podium of the season, while team-mate and reigning champion Jorge Martin scores his first points of the year.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
