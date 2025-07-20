Brno: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 381 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 261 (-120) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 213 (-168) 4 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 156 (-225) 5 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 142 (-239) 6 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-242) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 124 (-257) 8 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 109 (-272) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 102 (-279) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 97 (-284) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-312) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 68 (-313) 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 66 (-315) 14 ^3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-329) 15 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 52 (-329) 16 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 51 (-330) 17 ˅3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 49 (-332) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42 (-339) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-349) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-371) 21 NA Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 9 (-372) 22 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-373) 23 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 8 (-373) 24 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-375) 25 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-375) 26 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-380)

Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead to 120 points heading into the summer break with a tenth race win in a row, at Brno.

Nearest rival Alex Marquez not only loses ground to his brother after a pointless Czech weekend, but has a reduced 48-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi climbs to fourth with his third podium of the season, while team-mate and reigning champion Jorge Martin scores his first points of the year.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

