2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

All drivers have set their times on the hard tyre. Expect to see some qualifying simulations in the next 10 minutes.
Hamilton remains on top ahead of Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri.
There's six races to go in the 2025 F1 season as the title race continues to hot up between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
22 points separate Piastri and Norris following an intense Singapore Grand Prix, where McLaren's 'papaya rules' were put under the spotlight.
Max Verstappen remains an outsider - 63 points behind Piastri ahead of this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.
It's a sprint weekend so there's just one practice session ahead of sprint qualifying on Friday.
Saturday will consist of the sprint at 6pm UK time and then Grand Prix qualifying at 10pm UK.
He slots into second, 0.5s off Hamilton's impressive time from earlier.
Williams say: "Carlos has experienced a problem with his gearbox which we are investigating. He will not join the remainder of FP1 but will ready for Sprint qualifying this afternoon."
Verstappen is on a race run, setting a 1m34.857s.
The debris has been cleared and first practice is back underway in Austin.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Sainz, Lawson, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Antonelli.
Debris on track that has come off Stroll's Aston Martin.
RB told Hadjar:"Bottas 2 pushing. Bottas now, and then Leclerc 8 seconds."
Hadjar replied: "Yeah mate, stop with Bottas mate. There is no Bottas on track."
Hamilton goes 0.5s clear of Verstappen with another strong lap.
He splits the two Red Bulls to go second, slotting a tenth behind Verstappen.
Verstappen storms to the top of the order with a 1m35.426s, 0.3s ahead of Tsunoda. Sainz completes the top three.
Norris, Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton, Albon, Tsunoda, Lawson, Russell, Leclerc and Stroll.
A 1m36.130s for Sainz. The Williams driver is back on top of the timesheets, 0.062s ahead of Verstappen.
A 1m36.666s for Hamilton, which puts him 0.6s ahead of Piastri at the top of the timesheets.
Ocon, Piastri and Lawson round out the top five after nearly 10 minutes in FP1.
A 1m37.486s for Sainz on the hards, 1.2s ahead of Lawson. Verstappen, Tsunoda and Gasly complete the top five.
60 minutes of practice is now underway in Austin. Expect a busy session...
After Norris' aggressive overtake on Piastri in Singapore, there have been "repercussions" for the British driver.
What are they? Nobody truly knows. Norris and Piastri have refused to elaborate.
That means it's a busy weekend ahead.
Friday: FP1 & Sprint Q
Saturday: Sprint and GP Q
Sunday: Race
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix.
FP1 kicks off in just under 30 minutes' time.
We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.