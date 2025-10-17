2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

FP1 kicks off at 6.30pm; sprint qualifying is at 10.30pm (all times BST/UK)

How to watch 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream

There's six races to go in the 2025 F1 season as the title race continues to hot up between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

22 points separate Piastri and Norris following an intense Singapore Grand Prix, where McLaren's 'papaya rules' were put under the spotlight.

Max Verstappen remains an outsider - 63 points behind Piastri ahead of this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

It's a sprint weekend so there's just one practice session ahead of sprint qualifying on Friday.

Saturday will consist of the sprint at 6pm UK time and then Grand Prix qualifying at 10pm UK.



