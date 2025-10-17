2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole
Full results from sprint qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen claims pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.
Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to claim pole in the sprint race in Austin for the third year in a row.
The Red Bull driver produced a sensational lap right at the end of SQ3 to pip Lando Norris’s time by 0.071 seconds, while Oscar Piastri was third in the other McLaren, three tenths adrift.
It marks the four-time world champion’s 10th sprint pole and leaves him in the perfect place to claim his 13th victory in the format since it was introduced in 2021.
Verstappen continues to apply pressure to the McLaren pair in the championship battle and the Dutchman will be looking to further reduce his current 63-point deficit to Piastri in Saturday’s sprint race.
"It’s been a nice qualifying," Verstappen said. "Throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about trying to put it all together when it matters at the end, which is not easy because you go to the soft compound with no reference really.
"It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see. I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today.
"The wind was coming up and down, very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed. In a qualifying like that, you have to leave a few margins here and there, but for us this has been a very good day.”
Nico Hulkenberg grabbed a stunning fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Williams’ Carlos Sainz was seventh as he outqualfiied both Ferraris.
Ferrari struggled for pace and could only take eighth and 10th for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc respectively, with the other Williams of Alex Albon separating the Scuderia duo.
Kimi Antonelli was only just knocked out as both Ferrari drivers advanced by the skin of their teeth, leaving the Mercedes rookie down in 11th for the sprint.
Isack Hadjar was 12th-fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, and the other Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson, who saw his best lap deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 19 as he ended up 15th.
Oliver Bearman was 16th for Haas ahead of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who embarrassingly dropped out of SQ1 after failing to make it to the line in time.
After being told he had been knocked out in 18th place in a very messy session, a stunned Tsunoda replied: "I mean, what?!”
The second Haas of Esteban Ocon took 19th, with Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto not able to set a lap time after getting caught up in the late traffic shenanigans.
Full sprint qualifying result
|2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.363s
|1m33.163s
|1m32.143s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.224s
|1m33.033s
|1m32.214s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.889s
|1m33.371s
|1m32.523s
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.236s
|1m33.577s
|1m32.645s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.653s
|1m33.462s
|1m32.888s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.737s
|1m33.951s
|1m32.910s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.239ss
|1m33.652s
|1m32.911s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.226s
|1m34.012s
|1m33.035s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.472s
|1m33.831s
|1m33.099s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.913s
|1m33.938s
|1m33.104s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.414s
|1m34.018s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.243s
|1m34.241s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.144s
|1m34.258s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.988s
|1m34.394s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.603s
|No time set
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.159s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.246s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.259s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m36.003s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No time set