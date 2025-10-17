2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole

Max Verstappen claims pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to claim pole in the sprint race in Austin for the third year in a row.

The Red Bull driver produced a sensational lap right at the end of SQ3 to pip Lando Norris’s time by 0.071 seconds, while Oscar Piastri was third in the other McLaren, three tenths adrift.

It marks the four-time world champion’s 10th sprint pole and leaves him in the perfect place to claim his 13th victory in the format since it was introduced in 2021.

Verstappen continues to apply pressure to the McLaren pair in the championship battle and the Dutchman will be looking to further reduce his current 63-point deficit to Piastri in Saturday’s sprint race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s been a nice qualifying," Verstappen said. "Throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about trying to put it all together when it matters at the end, which is not easy because you go to the soft compound with no reference really.

"It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see. I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today.

"The wind was coming up and down, very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed. In a qualifying like that, you have to leave a few margins here and there, but for us this has been a very good day.”

Nico Hulkenberg grabbed a stunning fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was seventh as he outqualfiied both Ferraris.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari struggled for pace and could only take eighth and 10th for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc respectively, with the other Williams of Alex Albon separating the Scuderia duo.

Kimi Antonelli was only just knocked out as both Ferrari drivers advanced by the skin of their teeth, leaving the Mercedes rookie down in 11th for the sprint.

Isack Hadjar was 12th-fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, and the other Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson, who saw his best lap deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 19 as he ended up 15th.

Oliver Bearman was 16th for Haas ahead of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who embarrassingly dropped out of SQ1 after failing to make it to the line in time.

After being told he had been knocked out in 18th place in a very messy session, a stunned Tsunoda replied: "I mean, what?!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The second Haas of Esteban Ocon took 19th, with Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto not able to set a lap time after getting caught up in the late traffic shenanigans.

Full sprint qualifying result

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.363s 1m33.163s 1m32.143s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.224s 1m33.033s 1m32.214s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.889s 1m33.371s 1m32.523s 4 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.236s 1m33.577s 1m32.645s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.653s 1m33.462s 1m32.888s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.737s 1m33.951s 1m32.910s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.239ss 1m33.652s 1m32.911s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.226s 1m34.012s 1m33.035s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.472s 1m33.831s 1m33.099s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.913s 1m33.938s 1m33.104s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.414s 1m34.018s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.243s 1m34.241s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.144s 1m34.258s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.988s 1m34.394s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.603s No time set 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.159s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.246s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.259s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m36.003s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No time set

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT