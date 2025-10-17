2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole

Full results from sprint qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen celebrates another sprint pole in Austin
Verstappen celebrates another sprint pole in Austin

Max Verstappen claims pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race. 

Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to claim pole in the sprint race in Austin for the third year in a row.

The Red Bull driver produced a sensational lap right at the end of SQ3 to pip Lando Norris’s time by 0.071 seconds, while Oscar Piastri was third in the other McLaren, three tenths adrift.

It marks the four-time world champion’s 10th sprint pole and leaves him in the perfect place to claim his 13th victory in the format since it was introduced in 2021.

Verstappen continues to apply pressure to the McLaren pair in the championship battle and the Dutchman will be looking to further reduce his current 63-point deficit to Piastri in Saturday’s sprint race.

"It’s been a nice qualifying," Verstappen said. "Throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about trying to put it all together when it matters at the end, which is not easy because you go to the soft compound with no reference really.

"It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see. I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today.

"The wind was coming up and down, very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed. In a qualifying like that, you have to leave a few margins here and there, but for us this has been a very good day.”

Nico Hulkenberg grabbed a stunning fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was seventh as he outqualfiied both Ferraris.

Ferrari struggled for pace and could only take eighth and 10th for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc respectively, with the other Williams of Alex Albon separating the Scuderia duo.

Kimi Antonelli was only just knocked out as both Ferrari drivers advanced by the skin of their teeth, leaving the Mercedes rookie down in 11th for the sprint.

Isack Hadjar was 12th-fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, and the other Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson, who saw his best lap deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 19 as he ended up 15th.

Oliver Bearman was 16th for Haas ahead of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who embarrassingly dropped out of SQ1 after failing to make it to the line in time.

After being told he had been knocked out in 18th place in a very messy session, a stunned Tsunoda replied: "I mean, what?!”

The second Haas of Esteban Ocon took 19th, with Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto not able to set a lap time after getting caught up in the late traffic shenanigans. 

Full sprint qualifying result 

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.363s1m33.163s1m32.143s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.224s1m33.033s1m32.214s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.889s1m33.371s1m32.523s
4Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.236s1m33.577s1m32.645s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.653s1m33.462s1m32.888s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.737s1m33.951s1m32.910s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.239ss1m33.652s1m32.911s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.226s1m34.012s1m33.035s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.472s1m33.831s1m33.099s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.913s1m33.938s1m33.104s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.414s1m34.018s 
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.243s1m34.241s 
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.144s1m34.258s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.988s1m34.394s 
15Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.603sNo time set 
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.159s  
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.246s  
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.259s  
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m36.003s  
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo time set  

 

 

 

2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Despondent Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari have ‘mountain to climb’
16m ago
Hamilton outpaced Leclerc but had little to smile about
MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Qualifying - LIVE
43m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
51m ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
F1 News
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 United States Grand Prix
51m ago
Verstappen's Red Bull is on pole
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen on pole
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates another sprint pole in Austin

More News

F1
2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
2h ago
Red Bull
F1 News
Toto Wolff owns up to ‘mistake’ in flirting with Max Verstappen
2h ago
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
F1 News
Zak Brown: Lando Norris’ punishment for Singapore “probably won’t be noticed”
4h ago
Zak Brown
F1 News
Ferrari reveal error that caused Lewis Hamilton’s Singapore GP brake issue
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton in Singapore
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris fastest
4h ago
Norris