Starting grid for sprint race at F1 United States Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 6pm UK). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix takes place at 10pm UK.
|2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Red Bull's Verstappen starts from pole position for the sprint race in Austin.
The four-time world champion beat the McLaren title rivals of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who start second and third respectively.
Nico Hulkenberg goes from a sensational fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.
Williams' Carlos Sainz took seventh as he outqualified the Ferraris, who struggled for pace.
Lewis Hamilton starts eighth ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon, and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was only 10th.
Kimi Antonelli is 11th in his Mercedes after narrowly missing out on a spot in SQ3.
At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda starts a lowly 18th, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Gabriel Bortoleto, who props up the grid in 20th for Sauber.