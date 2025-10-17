Starting grid for sprint race at F1 United States Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 6pm UK). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix takes place at 10pm UK.

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Verstappen starts from pole position for the sprint race in Austin.

The four-time world champion beat the McLaren title rivals of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who start second and third respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg goes from a sensational fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Williams' Carlos Sainz took seventh as he outqualified the Ferraris, who struggled for pace.

Lewis Hamilton starts eighth ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon, and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was only 10th.

Kimi Antonelli is 11th in his Mercedes after narrowly missing out on a spot in SQ3.

At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda starts a lowly 18th, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Gabriel Bortoleto, who props up the grid in 20th for Sauber.

