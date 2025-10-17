Starting grid for sprint race at F1 United States Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on pole position for the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 6pm UK). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix takes place at 10pm UK. 

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Verstappen starts from pole position for the sprint race in Austin.

The four-time world champion beat the McLaren title rivals of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who start second and third respectively. 

Nico Hulkenberg goes from a sensational fourth on the grid for Sauber, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Williams' Carlos Sainz took seventh as he outqualified the Ferraris, who struggled for pace. 

Lewis Hamilton starts eighth ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon, and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was only 10th.

Kimi Antonelli is 11th in his Mercedes after narrowly missing out on a spot in SQ3. 

At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda starts a lowly 18th, ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas and Gabriel Bortoleto, who props up the grid in 20th for Sauber. 





