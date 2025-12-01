Podcast: How will Ducati approach the 2026 MotoGP season?

Ducati enjoyed one of its best seasons ever in MotoGP this year, though emerging rivals seemingly pose a bigger threat for the 2026 season.

With the penultimate year of the 1000cc rules cycle in the history books, Ducati remains MotoGP’s dominant force.

Statistically, its second-best year ever in the premier class, Ducati won 17 grands prix from the 22 held, achieved a podium scoring rate of 97% and swept all three championships.

Much of that success was down to Marc Marquez, who won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to a seventh MotoGP title.

His fortunes contrasted with those of team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who endured his worst year with the factory Ducati squad.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Inconsistent form and an inability to find confidence from the front-end of his GP25 meant Bagnaia won just twice in 2025, ending the season fifth in the standings and 257 points down on Marquez.

This coincided with a growing challenge from Aprilia, particularly with Marco Bezzecchi, leading to questions about Ducati’s continued domination in 2026.

For all of that, however, Ducati would still have won the title in 2025 even with Marc Marquez, as Alex Marquez finished second in the standings on the Gresini-run GP24 with three victories.

Will Ducati really be beaten in 2026?

In the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, the team look back on Ducati’s 2025 season, while casting doubt on suggestions its domination is at risk.

“The one thing that all three [factory] riders have agreed on is that the performance is there,” Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Fabio Di Giannantonio, his frustration has been that almost one day to the next he can’t keep it in that window. But when he does, he says it’s an amazing bike. And that’s what Marc’s been able to do. He’s able to keep that bike hitting the marks every time, no matter how conditions change.

“He keeps it in that performance window, which is right up there. He’s able to dominate when it’s in that window. If there is an element that Ducati may be focusing on the ’27 bike, that could be a good move for their future.

“If they are able to see halfway through the year that Marc is dominating here, we’re going to tick all the boxes, maybe we can allocate a few more resources to the 2027 bike. If they were being pushed a lot closer, you won’t be able to do that.

“Other factories, they’re going to have a difficult decision if they are in the fight: do they put everything into the last year of the 1000cc era to do whatever they can to get the championship, or at which point do they say enough and look to ’27. Ducati are in that luxurious position where they have the dominance and the depth.”