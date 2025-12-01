KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”

KTM is looking to snare significant investment into its MotoGP team

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
KTM says it has received a “high level of interest” from parties interested in investing in its MotoGP team, while a deal could be reached before Christmas.

The Austrian manufacturer has experienced a turbulent 12 months, following the major financial crisis that hit the company last winter.

The company was able to secure its future through new majority ownership from Bajaj, who has seen the value in having a MotoGP programme.

In recent weeks, KTM confirmed its commitment to the 2027 MotoGP rules cycle by revealing a fire-up video of its new 850cc engine.

Big investment in KTM on the horizon

Over the course of the last 12 months, KTM has opened itself up to outside investment for its MotoGP programme.

At one point during the winter, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was linked to the team.

The takeover by MotoGP from Liberty Media has opened up the championship to fresh investment interest.

The most significant sign of this was the buyout of the Tech3 squad by a consortium helmed by ex-Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner for €20 million.

In an interview with Germany’s Speedweek, KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister says the brand has received huge levels of interest from investors and is looking for someone to cover around 30% of running costs.

“It’s no secret that there’s enormous interest from investors in getting involved in the MotoGP project,” he said.

“A partner who can cover, for example, 30% of the running costs is very welcome.

“But I also want to make it perfectly clear: we will never relinquish control of the team.

“The process has been lengthened due to the high level of interest; we are receiving new inquiries almost daily.

“However, we are deliberately taking our time and want to secure the best possible deal.

“Importantly, this isn’t primarily about an investor simply providing capital. Money alone isn’t enough; the chemistry has to be right, too.

“We’re talking about building a solid partnership and mutual trust. I’ve already had several personal discussions with potential investors.

“I expect we could reach a signing before Christmas. The main thing was to understand the interest and to be able to start with a solid back-up for 2026.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

