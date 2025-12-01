Yamaha must “wait” for final verdict on 2026 WorldSBK development

Yamaha must wait until 2026 to know whether or not its WorldSBK developments for the 2026 season have been successful, says Andrea Locatelli.

The Italian was fastest on the opening day of the Jerez World Superbike test on 26–27 November, and fourth-fastest on day two as Yamaha tried what it hoped would be solutions to rear grip and turning issues that plagued it throughout 2025.

Locatelli, who was working with new crew chief Giulio Nava for the first time in the November test, had a positive first impression from some of the new items.

“I think it was a great day, also today [Thursday],” Andrea Locatelli told WorldSBK.com.

“For sure, the condition of the track was changing quickly today, it was different [compared to Wednesday]. But I think what we worked on around the bike was working really well, we get a good confidence, we were riding really well on the rhythm. So, basically just a positive day.”

But the cool, high grip conditions that were present for the test means Yamaha cannot be completely sure its new developments have worked until next year when testing resumes in January – the Italian in this case echoing the thoughts of Bimota’s Alex Lowes, who was fastest on the second day of the test.

“For sure, we know that in this condition, in general, is helping a lot on this track – to have this type of condition, it’s not really hot like on a race weekend,” Locatelli said.

“But, for sure we understand something, we have some positive things to try again in January. Overall, I’m quite happy.”

Locatelli added: “[Compared to Wednesday], we stopped a little bit to try different setups on the bike, we was swapping from one bike to another to try some different parts, especially on the rear, to try to improve and feel if it’s better or not.

“But I think what we are doing, it was in a good direction and it was working not too bad, honestly.

“But, like I say, it’s difficult to say yes or no now, and take a decision, but we will wait [until] maybe in January, when we will have also the possibility to try in another track, to be sure that what we are trying is working.

“But, basically, also on the lap time and on the average, it was working well, so it looks positive. So, we cross the fingers that it’s working also in the future.”