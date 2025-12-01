McLaren’s strategy blunder a “wake-up call” ahead of Abu Dhabi title decider

“I think actually having this rough of a weekend is a good thing.”

McLaren
McLaren

Ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes McLaren’s strategy blunder at the Qatar Grand Prix is a necessary “wake-up call” ahead of this weekend’s title decider.

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are all still in F1 title contention heading into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen, so a podium finish for the former will be enough to take the title.

Piastri will likely need a retirement for Norris, and to beat Verstappen to the win, to become 2025 F1 world champion.

The McLaren pair’s task has been made significantly harder after a poor strategy call in Qatar.

Unlike the rest of the field, McLaren opted to keep their two drivers out on track under the Lap 7 Safety Car.

While this gave them track position, it effectively handed Verstappen 26 seconds in race time, as he could make one of his two stops under the Safety Car.

McLaren couldn’t convert either driver to a one-stop strategy due to the rules put in place by Pirelli for the weekend — a maximum of 25 laps on one set of tyres amid safety concerns.

While it was a “rough weekend” for McLaren, Montoya feels it should push them to be less conservative in the title decider.

“I think actually having this rough of a weekend is a good thing,” Montoya said on F1 TV’s post-race show.

“It’s a big wake-up call. It’s a good ‘oh my god we need to not be conservative’. All the drivers are pi**ed off. Lando knows he had a rough weekend. From the first practice he struggled, he was sideways.

“He was never comfortable here and I think going to Abu Dhabi it’s going to be a very good track for McLaren again.

“Honestly, Max is going to give it the best but the big question mark is if the Red Bull is better, when does McLaren gonna go to Oscar and say ‘hey, we need to work here together’.”

Norris “has to clear his head”

Jolyon Palmer thinks Norris remains the “big favourite” despite two difficult rounds.

Norris and Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive plank wear.

Without that, Norris would have been crowned champion in Qatar.

Palmer has called on Norris to “clear his head” ahead of the big finale.

“I still think Lando is the big favourite. He has to clear his head,” Palmer added.

“I was just thinking. Max would be out of this championship because after Las Vegas Lando had a 42-point advantage between getting a DSQ and having a strategy gaff, that has come so far down.

“They were engraving probably the trophy after the chequered flag fell. When you feel that you’ve been that close and now suddenly someone else might win it is somebody. The mental reset he’s got to have right now is huge but I think he can do it and McLaren still have the best car.”

McLaren’s strategy blunder a “wake-up call” ahead of Abu Dhabi F1 title decider
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
How a Moto3 veteran helped a Chinese brand win its first motorcycle world title
16m ago
Benat Fernandez, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, WorldSSP300. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren’s strategy blunder a “wake-up call” ahead of Abu Dhabi title decider
43m ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
“Riders with less talent” than one “intimidating” MotoGP star have fought for titles
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
How Norris, Verstappen and Piastri can win F1 title in Abu Dhabi
2h ago
F1 is set for a three-way title showdown
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi gives himself harsh rating despite Aprilia’s best MotoGP season
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc expects “quite depressing” Ferrari winter after Qatar shocker
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher brutally calls out McLaren strategy fumble
4h ago
McLaren botched their strategy under the Safety Car
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: Best advice and “hardest thing to accept” in MotoGP 2025
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli blacks out social media after death threats as Red Bull issue apology
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli