Marco Bezzecchi may have delivered the best MotoGP season in Aprilia’s history but the Italian described his own campaign as worth only “six and a half, maybe seven” out of ten.

Bezzecchi won three grands prix, added three sprint victories, celebrated 15 podiums and finished third in the world championship during his debut year with the factory team.

His performances marked the highest riders’ ranking by an Aprilia rider and, although team-mate Jorge Martin was injured for much of the season, Bezzecchi also lifted Aprilia to runner-up in the constructors’ standings behind Ducati.

But rather than bask in glory, Bezzecchi felt too many points were lost in the first part of the season, with his first rostrum - and victory - on the RS-GP taking until round seven at Silverstone.

"I'd give myself a six and a half or seven [out of 10],” Bezzecchi told SkySport.it during the 100km of Champions dirt track event at Valentino Rossi’s ranch.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In the first part of the season, we still had to get our bearings and were a bit lacking in results.

“It's true that we've improved, but we need to work hard to get off to a good start.

“The guys on the team deserve a 10/10; they were the real champions."

Bezzecchi scored more points than any other rider during the second half of the world championship, allowing him to rise from sixth to third in the final ranking, equalling his 2023 feat for VR46 Ducati.