“Riders with less talent” than one “intimidating” MotoGP star have fought for titles

Maverick Vinales has been rated very highly by one MotoGP world champion

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo believes “riders with less talent” than Maverick Vinales have fought for titles in the premier class, so “why can’t he?”

Last month, three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo announced that he was joining forces with Maverick Vinales to become his rider coach.

Vinales made his MotoGP debut in 2015 after just one year in Moto2 and was quickly being touted as world champion potential.

But, following stints with Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia and now KTM with Tech3, Vinales has just 10 victories to his credit.

Vinales’ time in MotoGP saw him replace Lorenzo at Yamaha in 2017, only to be ejected from the Japanese marque midway through 2021.

In his three full seasons with Aprilia, he managed just one grand prix victory.

He started 2025 as the leading KTM rider, though injury midway through the campaign ultimately stunted his progress on the RC16.

Vinales was “intimidating” when he joined Yamaha

The partnership between Lorenzo and Vinales is hoped to yield greater success for the latter, who was branded “intimidating” by the three-time champion after his Yamaha move in 2017.

Lorenzo also believes that riders “with less talent” than Vinales have been able to fight for titles in MotoGP, so there’s no reason he can’t.

“He was one of the five or six strongest rivals I had, especially when he moved to Yamaha,” Lorenzo said on his podcast.

“After the Sepang test [in 2017], he was intimidating.

“Because, in terms of talent, Maverick has always been like the magnificent four or five.

“I would compare him [to myself, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner].

“In terms of pure speed, he has nothing to envy.

“Perhaps Casey Stoner is the only one who has something more, or something special, in terms of pure talent.

“But he has nothing to envy Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, or even Marc Marquez or me.

“I always tell him that, if riders with less talent and natural speed have managed to fight for world championships, why can’t he?”

“Riders with less talent” than one “intimidating” MotoGP star have fought for titles
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
How a Moto3 veteran helped a Chinese brand win its first motorcycle world title
17m ago
Benat Fernandez, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, WorldSSP300. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren’s strategy blunder a “wake-up call” ahead of Abu Dhabi title decider
44m ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
“Riders with less talent” than one “intimidating” MotoGP star have fought for titles
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
How Norris, Verstappen and Piastri can win F1 title in Abu Dhabi
2h ago
F1 is set for a three-way title showdown
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi gives himself harsh rating despite Aprilia’s best MotoGP season
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc expects “quite depressing” Ferrari winter after Qatar shocker
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher brutally calls out McLaren strategy fumble
4h ago
McLaren botched their strategy under the Safety Car
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: Best advice and “hardest thing to accept” in MotoGP 2025
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
KTM says major MotoGP investment deal could be done “before Christmas”
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli blacks out social media after death threats as Red Bull issue apology
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli