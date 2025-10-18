Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets, by 0.235s, during final practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island. VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo complete the top three as riders work on race pace with the soft rear tyre. Luca Marini suffered a big engine failure on the main straight, replicating an issue for team-mate Joan Mir on Friday. The session was officially classified as wet, after earlier rain, but the track was dry enough for slicks throughout. Qualifying 1 will now begin, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Mandalika winner Fermin Aldeguer and home hero Jack Miller. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'27.278s 5/17 347k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.235s 10/13 346k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.280s 12/12 342k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.318s 11/14 348k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.330s 13/14 348k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.446s 4/11 343k 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.518s 10/14 352k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.550s 6/14 346k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.553s 10/15 351k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.612s 13/14 350k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.642s 8/13 347k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.655s 14/14 351k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.768s 13/13 348k 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.829s 10/10 345k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.831s 10/10 344k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.875s 9/12 343k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.056s 15/15 346k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.315s 14/16 350k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.530s 11/14 345k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.580s 13/14 344k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.739s 5/11 337k 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.339s 10/11 345k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

