2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets, by 0.235s, during final practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo complete the top three as riders work on race pace with the soft rear tyre.
Luca Marini suffered a big engine failure on the main straight, replicating an issue for team-mate Joan Mir on Friday.
The session was officially classified as wet, after earlier rain, but the track was dry enough for slicks throughout.
Qualifying 1 will now begin, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Mandalika winner Fermin Aldeguer and home hero Jack Miller.
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'27.278s
|5/17
|347k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.235s
|10/13
|346k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.280s
|12/12
|342k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.318s
|11/14
|348k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.330s
|13/14
|348k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.446s
|4/11
|343k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.518s
|10/14
|352k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.550s
|6/14
|346k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.553s
|10/15
|351k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.612s
|13/14
|350k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.642s
|8/13
|347k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.655s
|14/14
|351k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.768s
|13/13
|348k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.829s
|10/10
|345k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.831s
|10/10
|344k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.875s
|9/12
|343k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.056s
|15/15
|346k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.315s
|14/16
|350k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.530s
|11/14
|345k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.580s
|13/14
|344k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.739s
|5/11
|337k
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.339s
|10/11
|345k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.
2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.
Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.
Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.
Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.
Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.
Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.