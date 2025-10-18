2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets, by 0.235s, during final practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo complete the top three as riders work on race pace with the soft rear tyre.

Luca Marini suffered a big engine failure on the main straight, replicating an issue for team-mate Joan Mir on Friday.

The session was officially classified as wet, after earlier rain, but the track was dry enough for slicks throughout.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, featuring those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Mandalika winner Fermin Aldeguer and home hero Jack Miller.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'27.278s5/17347k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.235s10/13346k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.280s12/12342k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.318s11/14348k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.330s13/14348k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.446s4/11343k
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.518s10/14352k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.550s6/14346k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.553s10/15351k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.612s13/14350k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.642s8/13347k
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.655s14/14351k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.768s13/13348k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.829s10/10345k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.831s10/10344k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.875s9/12343k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.056s15/15346k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.315s14/16350k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.530s11/14345k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.580s13/14344k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.739s5/11337k
22Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.339s10/11345k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

