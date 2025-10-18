Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Sprint decision: "It was a mistake"

Yamaha’s pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo rues choosing the wrong front tyre as his Sprint MotoGP podium chances vanish at Phillip Island.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo’s hopes of converting a brilliant Australian MotoGP pole position into a Sprint podium were over before the race even began.

The Monster Yamaha rider admitted he went against his team’s advice on tyre choice, selecting the medium front rather than the hard, and soon paid the price.

“I made a mistake with the front tyre. The team pushed me a lot to go with the hard, but I decided to go with the medium,” Quartararo told MotoGP.com.

“I made a mistake, it happens. But our pace was great, and I think that it's good information for tomorrow.

"Now we know we need the hard tyre."

With the medium front lacking support in the warmer afternoon temperatures, Quartararo was shuffled back to fifth on the opening lap.

The Frenchman was soon overtaken by Pedro Acosta (KTM) and later Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) to finish seventh.

“This morning, I made pole with the medium and didn't feel any weak point,” Quartararo explained. “But this afternoon the team said it's much hotter, but I felt the wind was cold.

“From lap one, the tyre was like chewing gum and for us especially, you really need the front here and we didn't have it.”

Front-row starter and fellow Yamaha rider Jack Miller chose the hard option and battled Acosta for the final place on the podium.

Quartararo now turns his focus to making amends in Sunday’s grand prix.

“I think that it will be really important to stay with the same goals, push really hard in the beginning and try to understand really well the tyres,” he said.

“But having the hard will be super important.”

Meanwhile, Quartararo feels Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi remains the favourite on Sunday, despite a double long lap penalty: 

“The long lap here is not so bad and we saw how strong he is on the pace.”

Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Australian MotoGP Sprint decision:
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results
20m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren prepared to ‘risk’ 2007-style F1 title loss repeat
44m ago
Hamilton and Alonso missed out on the 2007 world title
MotoGP News
Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Sprint decision: "It was a mistake"
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘trying not to get nervous in important moments’ in MotoGP
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty fear for Australian MotoGP: ‘It looks easy, but it’s not’
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc speaks out on Christian Horner to Ferrari speculation
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Results
Phillip Island Sprint, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Sprint reaction - LIVE
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins sprint despite seagull strike
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Updated: 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP