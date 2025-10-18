2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped the final free practice session at Jerez and was the first rider to lap in the 1:37s. Only a minor run-in with traffic towards the end of the session seemed to go against Bulega, who was over 0.2 seconds lear of the field.

His rival for the title, Toprak Razgatlioglu, was third-fastest and behind also Sam Lowes. Razgatlioglu had his own issues with traffic in the session, but for the Turkish rider it included contact with Tito Rabat in the final corner. Neither rider crashed but Razgatlioglu's frustration was obvious.

Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Remy Gardner in the top-six.

Xavi Vierge, Alessandro Delbianco, Tarran Mackenzie, and Axel Bassani completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.892
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.101
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.202
4Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.230
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.387
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.634
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.648
8Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.727
9Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.780
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.800
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.800
12Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.829
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.937
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.038
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.068
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.168
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.265
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.614
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.645
20Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.655
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.137
22Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.441
23Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.648
24Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:41.520
25Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.225

In this article

2025 Spanish WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Nicolo Bulega maintains Jerez advantage
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
15m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint
16m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s “humiliating” Australia MotoGP sprint highlighted in pace analysis
36m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller on last lap Sprint MotoGP podium duel with Pedro Acosta: “It would've ended in disaster…”
1h ago
Acosta, Miller, di Giannantonio fight over 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
McLaren prepared to ‘risk’ 2007-style F1 title loss repeat
2h ago
Hamilton and Alonso missed out on the 2007 world title
MotoGP News
Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Sprint decision: "It was a mistake"
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘trying not to get nervous in important moments’ in MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty fear for Australian MotoGP: ‘It looks easy, but it’s not’
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc speaks out on Christian Horner to Ferrari speculation
4h ago
Charles Leclerc