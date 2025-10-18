2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped the final free practice session at Jerez and was the first rider to lap in the 1:37s. Only a minor run-in with traffic towards the end of the session seemed to go against Bulega, who was over 0.2 seconds lear of the field.

His rival for the title, Toprak Razgatlioglu, was third-fastest and behind also Sam Lowes. Razgatlioglu had his own issues with traffic in the session, but for the Turkish rider it included contact with Tito Rabat in the final corner. Neither rider crashed but Razgatlioglu's frustration was obvious.

Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Remy Gardner in the top-six.

Xavi Vierge, Alessandro Delbianco, Tarran Mackenzie, and Axel Bassani completed the top-10.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Full World Superbike results from FP3 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.892 2 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.101 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.202 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.230 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.387 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.634 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.648 8 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.727 9 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.780 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.800 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.800 12 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.829 13 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.937 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.038 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:39.068 16 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.168 17 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.265 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.614 19 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.645 20 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.655 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.137 22 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.441 23 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.648 24 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.520 25 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:42.225

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT