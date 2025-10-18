2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega topped the final free practice session at Jerez and was the first rider to lap in the 1:37s. Only a minor run-in with traffic towards the end of the session seemed to go against Bulega, who was over 0.2 seconds lear of the field.
His rival for the title, Toprak Razgatlioglu, was third-fastest and behind also Sam Lowes. Razgatlioglu had his own issues with traffic in the session, but for the Turkish rider it included contact with Tito Rabat in the final corner. Neither rider crashed but Razgatlioglu's frustration was obvious.
Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Remy Gardner in the top-six.
Xavi Vierge, Alessandro Delbianco, Tarran Mackenzie, and Axel Bassani completed the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from FP3 in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.892
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.101
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.202
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.230
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.387
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.634
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.648
|8
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.727
|9
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.780
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.800
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.800
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.829
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.937
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.038
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.068
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.168
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.265
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.614
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.645
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.655
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.137
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.441
|23
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.648
|24
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.520
|25
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.225