Jonathan Rea: Yamaha “really difficult to ride”, “pace is nowhere” at Spanish WorldSBK

Jonathan Rea gives a bleak but optimistic outlook on his final WorldSBK weekend after practice at Jerez.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Despite strong rides in each of the last three WorldSBK rounds, Jonathan Rea has got off to a tough start at the final round of the season in Jerez.

Rea was eighth-fastest in FP1 and ninth in FP2, but neither result filled the Northern Irishman with much confidence.

The six-time World Superbike Champion felt he was at a disadvantage to some of his rivals in Jerez because Yamaha didn’t test there in the summer, and identified front grip and confidence as key areas to improve for the rest of the weekend.

“A difficult day, to be honest,” Jonathan Rea summarised, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Jerez.

“I felt like we needed to arrive here and pick up on the feeling from Estoril, Aragon, and Magny-Cours. But, in reality, I found a bike that was really difficult to ride. 

“We really got penalised not coming here in the summer to test like the rest of our rivals. 

“I’ve been struggling with front grip and confidence to really stop the bike in the last part of the corner. So, today was like a real setup day, trying to understand which direction to take for tomorrow. 

“Tomorrow morning [FP3] is the last chance to put everything together, hopefully [...] the bike’s good, acceptable to ride. 

“The grip level is poor for everybody and I think we’re getting penalised from that.”

A lack of positive feeling has led to a lack of pace for Rea.

“My pace is nowhere right now,” he said. “I haven’t strung laps together.”

He added: “Race 1 will be important to try and get to the end with good data to understand, to try and improve the bike for Sunday. 

“I think for the time attack in Superpole we can be okay because it’s just one lap, just hit all my marks. But we have some work to do to be competitive over race distance.”

Rea came into the weekend dreaming of a podium to end his illustrious full-time WorldSBK career, but he ended Friday feeling like even a top-10 would be difficult to achieve.

“Honestly, right now we’re nowhere,” he said. “We need to really improve to fight inside the top-10, even. 

“I do think it’s just a combination of bad feeling and not a great setup on the bike – but it doesn’t take much to put that bike in the window. 

“So, the guys are working really hard now in the garage. We made a small mistake in the wrong direction for Race 2 in Estoril – it put the bike out of the window, it didn’t have grip – so we know that it’s sensitive. 

“It’s only the right little massage and tweak that the bike needs to put it there. I have great people around me, hopefully we can make the right step.”

Jonathan Rea: Yamaha “really difficult to ride”, “pace is nowhere” at Spanish WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell must “get control of his own destiny” amid Max Verstappen threat
28m ago
Russell has been given a multi-year deal by McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea: Yamaha “really difficult to ride”, “pace is nowhere” at Spanish WorldSBK
30m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Would could McLaren’s consequences be? Martin Brundle offers theory
44m ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first world title
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu “level is not like” Nicolo Bulega at Spanish WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli aware he must “perform at my best” to secure long-term Mercedes F1 seat
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
‘Not an egg-and-spoon race’ - McLaren interference prompts questions
1h ago
Norris revealed he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the year
F1
2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals
1h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set for a second term in office
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s cheeky reply on why McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ wouldn’t affect him
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega sends Spanish WorldSBK warning: “We have some time to gain”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.