2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the Spanish WorldSBK from the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega demolished his own pole position lap record to take another Superpole award in Jerez. The Italian is only the second rider in WorldSBK history to take multiple Superpoles at the Andalucian circuit, and he took it with a 1:36.629 that was only one second slower than Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP pole position time from April this year, and which put him over 0.5 seconds clear of the field.
The pack behind Bulega was headed by Toprak Razgatlioglu, although to include him as part of 'the pack' would be misleading, as he was almost 0.5 seconds clear himself of third-placed Sam Lowes. Second in Superpole at Jerez means Razgatlioglu has qualified on the front row in all 12 rounds this year.
Sam Lowes only completed one run in Superpole due to his ongoing difficulties with the rib injury he sustained before Estoril that kept him out of action in Portugal last week. The British rider's sole effort was good enough for third place.
Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Remy Gardner, the Australian visibly ecstatic with his lap to qualify sixth and as the best Yamaha.
Jonathan Rea's final Superpole before his retirement from full-time WorldSBK racing resulted in seventh place. He'll start Race 1 and the Superpole Race alongside Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge on the third row.
Considering he's fighting for third in the standings this weekend, eighth for Bautista might seem a bit bleak, but his rival for that bronze medal, Andrea Locatelli, was two places behind him in 10th.
Locatelli will start alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Michael van der Mark on the fourth row.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.629
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.153
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.601
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:37.683
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.748
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.780
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.986
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.054
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.135
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.152
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.229
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.313
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.354
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.368
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.577
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.725
|17
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.865
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.914
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.963
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.299
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.400
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.520
|23
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.117
|24
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.213
|25
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.148