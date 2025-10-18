2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the Spanish WorldSBK from the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega demolished his own pole position lap record to take another Superpole award in Jerez. The Italian is only the second rider in WorldSBK history to take multiple Superpoles at the Andalucian circuit, and he took it with a 1:36.629 that was only one second slower than Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP pole position time from April this year, and which put him over 0.5 seconds clear of the field.

The pack behind Bulega was headed by Toprak Razgatlioglu, although to include him as part of 'the pack' would be misleading, as he was almost 0.5 seconds clear himself of third-placed Sam Lowes. Second in Superpole at Jerez means Razgatlioglu has qualified on the front row in all 12 rounds this year.

Sam Lowes only completed one run in Superpole due to his ongoing difficulties with the rib injury he sustained before Estoril that kept him out of action in Portugal last week. The British rider's sole effort was good enough for third place.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Remy Gardner, the Australian visibly ecstatic with his lap to qualify sixth and as the best Yamaha.

Jonathan Rea's final Superpole before his retirement from full-time WorldSBK racing resulted in seventh place. He'll start Race 1 and the Superpole Race alongside Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge on the third row.

Considering he's fighting for third in the standings this weekend, eighth for Bautista might seem a bit bleak, but his rival for that bronze medal, Andrea Locatelli, was two places behind him in 10th.

Locatelli will start alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Michael van der Mark on the fourth row.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.629
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.153
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.601
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:37.683
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.748
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.780
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.986
8Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.054
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.135
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.152
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.229
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.313
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.354
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.368
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.577
16Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.725
17Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.865
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.914
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.963
20Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.299
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:39.400
22Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.520
23Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.117
24Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:40.213
25Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.148

