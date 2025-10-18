2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK from the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega demolished his own pole position lap record to take another Superpole award in Jerez. The Italian is only the second rider in WorldSBK history to take multiple Superpoles at the Andalucian circuit, and he took it with a 1:36.629 that was only one second slower than Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP pole position time from April this year, and which put him over 0.5 seconds clear of the field.

The pack behind Bulega was headed by Toprak Razgatlioglu, although to include him as part of 'the pack' would be misleading, as he was almost 0.5 seconds clear himself of third-placed Sam Lowes. Second in Superpole at Jerez means Razgatlioglu has qualified on the front row in all 12 rounds this year.

Sam Lowes only completed one run in Superpole due to his ongoing difficulties with the rib injury he sustained before Estoril that kept him out of action in Portugal last week. The British rider's sole effort was good enough for third place.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Iannone and Remy Gardner, the Australian visibly ecstatic with his lap to qualify sixth and as the best Yamaha.

Jonathan Rea's final Superpole before his retirement from full-time WorldSBK racing resulted in seventh place. He'll start Race 1 and the Superpole Race alongside Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge on the third row.

Considering he's fighting for third in the standings this weekend, eighth for Bautista might seem a bit bleak, but his rival for that bronze medal, Andrea Locatelli, was two places behind him in 10th.

Locatelli will start alongside Tarran Mackenzie and Michael van der Mark on the fourth row.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.629 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:37.153 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.601 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:37.683 5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.748 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.780 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.986 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.054 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.135 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.152 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.229 12 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.313 13 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.354 14 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.368 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:38.577 16 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:38.725 17 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.865 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.914 19 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.963 20 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.299 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.400 22 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.520 23 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.117 24 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.213 25 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.148

