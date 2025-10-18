Jack Miller narrowly missed his first Yamaha podium after a thrilling last-lap battle with Pedro Acosta in Saturday’s Australian MotoGP Sprint at Phillip Island.

The home favourite followed up on a first front row since 2023 by running inside the top four throughout the 13-lap race, getting within 0.060s of snatching third from the KTM star after backing out of a risky last corner attack.

Earlier, Miller had fought through Qualifying 1 to secure third on the grid, forming Yamaha’s first front-row double alongside pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo in more than four years.

Quartararo’s Sprint hopes were sunk by picking the medium front tyre, but Pramac rider Miller correctly chose the hard and was in the thick of the action throughout.

“It‘s been a fantastic day," Miller said. "Yesterday I was a bit frustrated - I had a great feeling but couldn‘t put everything together. The guys did a great job improving the bike, and it worked really well.

“I‘m super happy with qualifying, and then the Sprint turned into a great race. I got off to an excellent start, but got stuck behind Alex [Marquez] - I tried to pass him several times, but it wasn‘t easy.

“When I finally made the move, Pedro [Acosta] came through and passed both of us, so the fight started all over again. I closed in on him several times in the final laps and tried everything, but he defended perfectly.”

"I had a look, but it would have ended in disaster!"

Recalling the last lap battle with Acosta, Miller said:

“I aimed for Turn 4, but he rode really protective there. I thought he might run wide, and he didn't. Then I understood as soon as we were going through Turn 9 that he was sweeping wide [into Lukey Heights].

“So I tried to set my line up for Turn 12, the last corner. I had a little look, but it would have ended in disaster if I'd kept that one going!”

Despite missing the podium, Miller was delighted to have put up such a strong performance in front of his home crowd.

“Still, it was an awesome race, and I‘m thrilled to have made the Aussie fans proud," he said.

"Being here at home definitely helps me give my best - now I just need to figure out how to bring that same energy to every race and keep having this much fun.”

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi praised Miller’s effort:

“Jack proved his strength not just in the race - fighting for the podium - but also in qualifying with that third-place time.

“We knew this track could suit him and the Yamaha, and he‘s shown it with a fantastic result. The podium was close, and right now a fourth place feels almost like a victory for us.”

Quartararo salvaged seventh, with Alex Rins 13th and Miguel Oliveira 14th.

