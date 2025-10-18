Jack Miller on last lap Sprint MotoGP podium duel with Pedro Acosta: “It would've ended in disaster…”

Home hero Jack Miller came within 0.060s of his first Yamaha podium after an intense last-lap duel with Pedro Acosta at Phillip Island.

Acosta, Miller, di Giannantonio fight over 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Acosta, Miller, di Giannantonio fight over 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint

Jack Miller narrowly missed his first Yamaha podium after a thrilling last-lap battle with Pedro Acosta in Saturday’s Australian MotoGP Sprint at Phillip Island.

The home favourite followed up on a first front row since 2023 by running inside the top four throughout the 13-lap race, getting within 0.060s of snatching third from the KTM star after backing out of a risky last corner attack.

Earlier, Miller had fought through Qualifying 1 to secure third on the grid, forming Yamaha’s first front-row double alongside pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo in more than four years.

Quartararo’s Sprint hopes were sunk by picking the medium front tyre, but Pramac rider Miller correctly chose the hard and was in the thick of the action throughout.

“It‘s been a fantastic day," Miller said. "Yesterday I was a bit frustrated - I had a great feeling but couldn‘t put everything together. The guys did a great job improving the bike, and it worked really well.

“I‘m super happy with qualifying, and then the Sprint turned into a great race. I got off to an excellent start, but got stuck behind Alex [Marquez] - I tried to pass him several times, but it wasn‘t easy.

“When I finally made the move, Pedro [Acosta] came through and passed both of us, so the fight started all over again. I closed in on him several times in the final laps and tried everything, but he defended perfectly.”

"I had a look, but it would have ended in disaster!"

Recalling the last lap battle with Acosta, Miller said:

“I aimed for Turn 4, but he rode really protective there. I thought he might run wide, and he didn't. Then I understood as soon as we were going through Turn 9 that he was sweeping wide [into Lukey Heights].

“So I tried to set my line up for Turn 12, the last corner. I had a little look, but it would have ended in disaster if I'd kept that one going!”

Despite missing the podium, Miller was delighted to have put up such a strong performance in front of his home crowd.

“Still, it was an awesome race, and I‘m thrilled to have made the Aussie fans proud," he said.

"Being here at home definitely helps me give my best - now I just need to figure out how to bring that same energy to every race and keep having this much fun.”

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi praised Miller’s effort:

“Jack proved his strength not just in the race - fighting for the podium - but also in qualifying with that third-place time.

“We knew this track could suit him and the Yamaha, and he‘s shown it with a fantastic result. The podium was close, and right now a fourth place feels almost like a victory for us.”

Quartararo salvaged seventh, with Alex Rins 13th and Miguel Oliveira 14th.

Jack Miller on last lap Sprint Australian MotoGP podium duel with Pedro Acosta: “It would've ended in disaster…”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
30m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint
30m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s “humiliating” Australia MotoGP sprint highlighted in pace analysis
50m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller on last lap Sprint MotoGP podium duel with Pedro Acosta: “It would've ended in disaster…”
1h ago
Acosta, Miller, di Giannantonio fight over 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
McLaren prepared to ‘risk’ 2007-style F1 title loss repeat
2h ago
Hamilton and Alonso missed out on the 2007 world title
MotoGP News
Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Sprint decision: "It was a mistake"
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘trying not to get nervous in important moments’ in MotoGP
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty fear for Australian MotoGP: ‘It looks easy, but it’s not’
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc speaks out on Christian Horner to Ferrari speculation
4h ago
Charles Leclerc