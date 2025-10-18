2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

Superpole at the Spanish WorldSBK is due to start this morning at 11:00 local time. Race 1 will be coming up this afternoon at 14:00.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest on Friday and lowered his benchmark into the 1:37s in FP3, the only rider to dip below the 1:38 barrier.

The Italian trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by 39 points in the title race coming into this weekend, meaning he must outscore Razgatlioglu by at least two points in Race 1 later today to keep the points battle going into the Superpole Race.

Razgatlioglu himself was second on the combined times yesterday but only fourth-fastest in FP2 itself. He was third this morning behind Bulega and Sam Lowes, who continues to struggle with the rib injury that kept him out of Estoril last weekend.

Jonathan Rea faces his penultimate day as a full-time WorldSBK racer today. He started it in FP3 this morning by setting the fourth-fastest time. He was optimistic yesterday about his chances to turn around his weekend, despite a tough opening day in Jerez. A good qualifying will be key for him to be able to achieve good race results in his final weekend.