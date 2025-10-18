2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at Jerez, and in doing so took the title battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu to the final day of the championship.

Bulega ultimately had the race won on lap one, as Razgatlioglu ran wide at turn six and dropped behind Andrea Iannone.

In the time it took Razgatlioglu to regain second place, Bulega had pulled away by one second, a gap which allowed him to impose his pace. He did not streak away from Razgatlioglu, but gradually increased his gap in the first two thirds of the race before bringing home victory by 3.7 seconds over Razgatlioglu.

Although he was soundly beaten, Razgatlioglu was comfortable in second place. He needed to do no more than he did in order to keep himself in a comfortable position in the points ahead of tomorrow, when the same result in the Superpole Race will crown him champion.

Alvaro Bautista put on a mid-race charge to come through to third place after starting seventh. He struggled, as usual, in the early laps, but was much faster than everyone bar the front two in the second half of the race. His double pass on Xavi Vierge and Alex Lowes to take fourth place was a particular highlight of his run up through the pack.

Bautista's last victim was Andrea Iannone, who was able to comfortably defend against both Alex Lowes and Xavi Vierge in the first half of the race but had few weapons to hold back Bautista.

The Italian was passed by Vierge on the penultimate lap for fourth, but Vierge then ran wide at turn five and handed the position straight back. The Spaniard ultimately finished fifth, half-a-second ahead of Alex Lowes.

Andrea Locatelli was seventh, then Remy Gardner, Tarran Mackenzie, and Michael van der Mark completed the top-10. For Mackenzie, ninth marked his best result in a full-distance WorldSBK race.

Jonathan Rea and Alessandro Delbianco were the only two crashers. Rea's crash in particular was worrying as he went down early at turn four and tumbled in close proximity to his bike through the gravel. Paul Denning reported to TNT Sports that there is some concern over Rea's arm although no official update on his condition has yet been communicated.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 | Result
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR3.766
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R9.569
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R11.221
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12.272
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.755
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R117.145
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.350
9Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R19.737
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23.343
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99823.906
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R24.285
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R25.663
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR28.283
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R28.682
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R132.317
17Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R34.119
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R40.272
19Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R40.448
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R151.073
21Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R152.092
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:08.437
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAlessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

In this article

2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Nicolo Bulega dominates Jerez opener
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
10m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
53m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega Spanish WorldSBK pole lap “like a MotoGP time” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “scared”, “didn’t know what to do” after MotoGP sprint bird strike
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to clinch 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro ‘struggling to adapt’ to ‘race situations’ in MotoGP comeback
3h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP