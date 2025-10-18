2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Results from Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at Jerez, and in doing so took the title battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu to the final day of the championship.

Bulega ultimately had the race won on lap one, as Razgatlioglu ran wide at turn six and dropped behind Andrea Iannone.

In the time it took Razgatlioglu to regain second place, Bulega had pulled away by one second, a gap which allowed him to impose his pace. He did not streak away from Razgatlioglu, but gradually increased his gap in the first two thirds of the race before bringing home victory by 3.7 seconds over Razgatlioglu.

Although he was soundly beaten, Razgatlioglu was comfortable in second place. He needed to do no more than he did in order to keep himself in a comfortable position in the points ahead of tomorrow, when the same result in the Superpole Race will crown him champion.

Alvaro Bautista put on a mid-race charge to come through to third place after starting seventh. He struggled, as usual, in the early laps, but was much faster than everyone bar the front two in the second half of the race. His double pass on Xavi Vierge and Alex Lowes to take fourth place was a particular highlight of his run up through the pack.

Bautista's last victim was Andrea Iannone, who was able to comfortably defend against both Alex Lowes and Xavi Vierge in the first half of the race but had few weapons to hold back Bautista.

The Italian was passed by Vierge on the penultimate lap for fourth, but Vierge then ran wide at turn five and handed the position straight back. The Spaniard ultimately finished fifth, half-a-second ahead of Alex Lowes.

Andrea Locatelli was seventh, then Remy Gardner, Tarran Mackenzie, and Michael van der Mark completed the top-10. For Mackenzie, ninth marked his best result in a full-distance WorldSBK race.

Jonathan Rea and Alessandro Delbianco were the only two crashers. Rea's crash in particular was worrying as he went down early at turn four and tumbled in close proximity to his bike through the gravel. Paul Denning reported to TNT Sports that there is some concern over Rea's arm although no official update on his condition has yet been communicated.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 3.766 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 9.569 4 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 11.221 5 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 12.272 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 12.755 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 17.145 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 19.350 9 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 19.737 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23.343 11 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 23.906 12 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 24.285 13 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 25.663 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 28.283 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 28.682 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 32.317 17 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 34.119 18 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 40.272 19 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 40.448 20 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 51.073 21 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 52.092 22 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:08.437 DNF Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF

