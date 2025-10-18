2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings and, although Nicolo Bulega trimmed his lead to 34 points in Race 1 at Jerez, the the Turkish rider has edged closer to the title with his second place.

Razgatlioglu needs to score only three points in Sunday's races to be crowned World Superbike Champion for the third time.

Alvaro Bautista strengthened his grip on third place in the standings with his sixth third-placed finish in succession. He's now 15 points ahead of Andrea Locatelli who was only seventh in Race 1. Danilo Petrucci was the other rider in the battle for third but he's been declared unfit.

The other battle coming into this weekend was between Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes for sixth in the standings, but the Marc VDS rider was declared unfit after Superpole. As a result, Alex Lowes is effectively defending against Xavi Vierge, who now sits 35 points behind him despite the Spaniard scoring his equal-best result of the season in fifth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 600 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 566 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 308 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 293 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 284 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 203 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 184 8 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 168 9 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 150 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 134 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 121 12 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 107 13 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 100 14 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 94 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 88 16 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 83 17 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 76 18 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 72 19 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 41 20 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 34 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 25 22 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 10 23 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 9 24 Sergio Garcia ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 25 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 26 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 27 Jason O'Halloran AUS Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 28 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax BMW M1000 RR 0 29 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 31 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 32 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 0

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT