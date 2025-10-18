2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, round 12 of the 2025 season.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings and, although Nicolo Bulega trimmed his lead to 34 points in Race 1 at Jerez, the the Turkish rider has edged closer to the title with his second place.
Razgatlioglu needs to score only three points in Sunday's races to be crowned World Superbike Champion for the third time.
Alvaro Bautista strengthened his grip on third place in the standings with his sixth third-placed finish in succession. He's now 15 points ahead of Andrea Locatelli who was only seventh in Race 1. Danilo Petrucci was the other rider in the battle for third but he's been declared unfit.
The other battle coming into this weekend was between Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes for sixth in the standings, but the Marc VDS rider was declared unfit after Superpole. As a result, Alex Lowes is effectively defending against Xavi Vierge, who now sits 35 points behind him despite the Spaniard scoring his equal-best result of the season in fifth.
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|600
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|566
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|308
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|293
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|203
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|168
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|150
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|134
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|121
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|107
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|94
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|88
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|83
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|72
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|41
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|34
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|31
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|32
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0