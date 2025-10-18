2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, round 12 of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings and, although Nicolo Bulega trimmed his lead to 34 points in Race 1 at Jerez, the the Turkish rider has edged closer to the title with his second place.

Razgatlioglu needs to score only three points in Sunday's races to be crowned World Superbike Champion for the third time.

Alvaro Bautista strengthened his grip on third place in the standings with his sixth third-placed finish in succession. He's now 15 points ahead of Andrea Locatelli who was only seventh in Race 1. Danilo Petrucci was the other rider in the battle for third but he's been declared unfit.

The other battle coming into this weekend was between Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes for sixth in the standings, but the Marc VDS rider was declared unfit after Superpole. As a result, Alex Lowes is effectively defending against Xavi Vierge, who now sits 35 points behind him despite the Spaniard scoring his equal-best result of the season in fifth. 

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR600
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R566
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R308
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1293
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R284
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998203
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R184
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R168
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R150
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998134
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1121
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR107
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R94
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR88
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R183
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R72
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R41
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R34
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0
31Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R10
32Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R0

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

