Nicolo Bulega: WorldSBK title “nearly impossible” but I won’t “make anything strange”

Nicolo Bulega admits it’s now “nearly impossible” for him to win the 2025 WorldSBK title.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega says he won’t try any strategies in Sunday’s Spanish WorldSBK races to stop Toprak Razgatlioglu clinching the title.

Bulega sits 34 points behind Razgatlioglu after he won Race 1 in Jerez, but with only 37 remaining his chances are slimmer than ever to win his first World Superbike Championship this year.

The Italian is perfectly aware of this, and is keen to at least keep the pressure on Razgatlioglu until the title is mathematically won or lost.

“Honestly, it’s [winning the championship] nearly impossible but we will try,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Jerez.

“[As long as] the mathematics say I can do it, I will try. 

“We are here, I feel good with the bike, my target is to try to win both races tomorrow and then we will see.”

Bulega’s ‘trying’ to win the title will not involve elaborate tactics, though.

“I don’t want to make [anything] strange,” he said. “Just try to win and then we see.”

Removing the championship context from the weekend in Jerez, Bulega’s Spanish Round has been commanding so far. 

He’s topped every practice, set a new lap record in Superpole, and won the opening race.

“Honestly, from yesterday the feeling was very good,” Bulega explained.

“Well, yesterday not incredibly good but today we made a step with the bike with the team and this morning [I did] an incredible lap in the Superpole. 

“Also, Race 1 was very good, so I’m happy about the Superpole and the race.”

About Saturday’s performance, he added: “Honestly, I wake up very good, I feel the energy. The bike was working good, we made a step from yesterday. 

“So, when I wake up and make the first lap with the bike, I feel better than yesterday. 

“The race was good, so not too much to say.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

