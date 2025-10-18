Nicolo Bulega Spanish WorldSBK pole lap “like a MotoGP time” - Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu congratulates Nicolo Bulega on “MotoGP lap time” in Spanish WorldSBK Superpole.

Ahead of the first of the title-deciding WorldSBK races at Jerez, Toprak Razgatlioglu has congratulated Nicolo Bulega on his striking Superpole performance.

Bulega ended Superpole as the only rider in the 1:36s, having become the first rider in World Superbike history to lap under the 1:37 barrier.

The Italian was half-a-second faster than Razgatlioglu and only one second slower than the pole position time set by Fabio Quartararo in the Spanish MotoGP earlier this year.

Razgatlioglu said he was expecting Bulega to be fast in Superpole, but to be so deep into the 1:36s surprised him.

“First I say congratulations to Bulega and Ducati because he did incredible lap time, like a MotoGP lap time,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said in his post-Superpole parc ferme interview.

“I’m not surprised because I accept this lap time, but not 1:36.6! I’m very surprised for that lap time. 

“We are trying our best, we are pushing so hard for the good lap time, and I’m just trying to do my maximum. 

“Now I’m just focused on the race and trying to go with Bulega. 

“I will make a plan in the race and we will see. I feel positive but in the race I’ll try to do my best again.”

Nicolo Bulega himself was pleased with his effort. The Italian was already in the 1:36s after his first run but felt there was more time in the lap.

“I’m happy,” he told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast after Superpole in Jerez.

“The first lap was good but I was thinking not the best. So, then I came back to the garage and said that I can be better. 

“So, then I came back to the track and the lap was very good. 

“Thanks to my team, my bike was working good, and now Race 1 – let’s go 100 per cent.”

