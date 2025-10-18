"Very special" Axel Bassani helmet to be auctioned after Spanish WorldSBK

Axel Bassani has revealed a one-off helmet design for the Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez.

Axel Bassani with one-off helmet at 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Instagram/Axel Bassani.
Axel Bassani with one-off helmet at 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Instagram/Axel Bassani.

Bimota WorldSBK rider Axel Bassani will run a special one-off helmet design at Jerez for the final round of the 2025 season.

The design features the drawings of hospitalised children, and the helmet will be auctioned after this weekend’s (17–19 October) Spanish World Superbike round at Jerez to benefit children dealing with illness.

The design is made in collaboration with the Caschi per il Cuore (‘Helmets for the Heart’) initiative that also collaborated with Marco Bezzecchi for his helmet for the Italian MotoGP in June. 

On the back of the helmet features the slogan of the project, ‘Vietato dire che non ce la faccio’, which translates to: ‘Forbidden to say I can’t do it’.

“This weekend I will be competing with a very special helmet, part of the ‘Helmets for the Heart’ project, which I have the honor of taking part,” Axel Bassani wrote in a social media post revealing the new helmet.

“The drawings you see were made by hospitalised children – little artists filled with strength and hope.
“After the race, the helmet will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to children facing bigger battles than ours.

“Proud to carry their courage on the track with me and to run with their message in my heart:

‘Forbidden to say I can't do it’.”

Bassani ended the opening day of practice at the Spanish WorldSBK 13th-fastest on the combined times. His Bimota teammate, Alex Lowes, was sixth-fastest.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
7m ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
10m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega Spanish WorldSBK pole lap “like a MotoGP time” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
10m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “scared”, “didn’t know what to do” after MotoGP sprint bird strike
14m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to clinch 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez Race 1
34m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro ‘struggling to adapt’ to ‘race situations’ in MotoGP comeback
42m ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
Sam Lowes out of Spanish WorldSBK despite front row qualifying
52m ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez reveals where Australia MotoGP sprint win chance vanished
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP