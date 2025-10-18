Bimota WorldSBK rider Axel Bassani will run a special one-off helmet design at Jerez for the final round of the 2025 season.

The design features the drawings of hospitalised children, and the helmet will be auctioned after this weekend’s (17–19 October) Spanish World Superbike round at Jerez to benefit children dealing with illness.

The design is made in collaboration with the Caschi per il Cuore (‘Helmets for the Heart’) initiative that also collaborated with Marco Bezzecchi for his helmet for the Italian MotoGP in June.

On the back of the helmet features the slogan of the project, ‘Vietato dire che non ce la faccio’, which translates to: ‘Forbidden to say I can’t do it’.

“This weekend I will be competing with a very special helmet, part of the ‘Helmets for the Heart’ project, which I have the honor of taking part,” Axel Bassani wrote in a social media post revealing the new helmet.

“The drawings you see were made by hospitalised children – little artists filled with strength and hope.

“After the race, the helmet will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to children facing bigger battles than ours.

“Proud to carry their courage on the track with me and to run with their message in my heart:

‘Forbidden to say I can't do it’.”

Bassani ended the opening day of practice at the Spanish WorldSBK 13th-fastest on the combined times. His Bimota teammate, Alex Lowes, was sixth-fastest.

