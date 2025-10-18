Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint

Alex Marquez faded from the early podium battle in the Phillip Island sprint

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez admits he made a “mistake” in his front tyre choice for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix sprint, which meant he was “just trying to survive”.

The 29-year-old made a rapid launch from sixth on the grid aboard his Ducati GP24, as he briefly snatched the lead into the first corner.

Alex Marquez was then demoted to second by Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez at Turn 2, before an error at Turn 4 allowed eventual sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi through.

The Gresini rider clung onto the podium battle in the ensuing laps, but would fade to sixth at the chequered flag as his pace fell away.

He has now explained that his drop in pace was down to him selecting the medium front tyre instead of the hard, which proved to be the majority option.

“Not a really good race, but not a bad one,” Marquez said.

“So, I think we solved it in quite a good way.

“I made a mistake myself by choosing the medium front tyre. It was, after two laps, I said, ‘You made a mistake’.

“I was just trying to survive, trying to be there on the rhythm.

“It’s true that also when we have the soft rear tyre, we suffer a lot.

“We have many, many, many problems. We saw it in qualifying. I was able to ride, but not to put everything together because we have 100 problems.”

Indonesian Grand Prix-winning team-mate Fermin Aldeguer had a similarly difficult sprint, as he crashed out in the latter stages.

“We probably could have done better in qualifying,” he noted.

“Starting from seventh place isn't exactly easy on a track where overtaking is difficult, but it didn't go badly.

“Unfortunately, I crashed in the race, fortunately without any injuries.

“We're struggling a bit, but the conditions will change the balance tomorrow, and we hope to be among the frontrunners.”

Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
21m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “mistake” led to him “trying to survive” in Australia MotoGP sprint
21m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s “humiliating” Australia MotoGP sprint highlighted in pace analysis
41m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller on last lap Sprint MotoGP podium duel with Pedro Acosta: “It would've ended in disaster…”
1h ago
Acosta, Miller, di Giannantonio fight over 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: FP3 Results
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
McLaren prepared to ‘risk’ 2007-style F1 title loss repeat
2h ago
Hamilton and Alonso missed out on the 2007 world title
MotoGP News
Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo explains costly Sprint decision: "It was a mistake"
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘trying not to get nervous in important moments’ in MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty fear for Australian MotoGP: ‘It looks easy, but it’s not’
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc speaks out on Christian Horner to Ferrari speculation
4h ago
Charles Leclerc