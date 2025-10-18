Starting grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race

The grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race is headed by Fabio Quartararo on pole position, with home hero Jack Miller making it two Yamahas on the front row.

Between them will be Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who must serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix.

Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder each have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday: Bagnaia for holding up Bezzecchi in qualifying and Binder for the same offence against Johann Zarco.

However, they will both start in their qualifying positions of 11th (Bagnaia) and 13th (Binder) for the Sprint race.

Bagnaia is currently trying to regain ground on Alex Marquez for second in the world championship.

The Gresini rider qualified as the top Ducati in sixth, in a tough session for the Desmosedicis, despite two qualifying falls.

Bezzecchi meanwhile, is now just 20 points behind Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales are all absent through injury and replaced by test riders Michele Pirro, Lorenzo Savadori and Pol Espargaro, respectively.

Although the Sprint will start as planned at 3pm on Saturday, Sunday's grand prix has been delayed by an hour (also to 3pm), due to weather concerns.

2025 Australian Sprint race: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1: Fabio Quartararo (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Fermin Aldeguer, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 4: Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins

Row 5: Brad Binder, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco

Row 6: Miguel Oliveira, Franco Morbidelli, Ai Ogura

Row 7: Lorenzo Savadori, Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra

Row 8: Michele Pirro

2025 Australian GP race: Full MotoGP starting grid (including penalties)

Row 1: Fabio Quartararo (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Fermin Aldeguer, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 4: Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Rins, Joan Mir

Row 5: Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia, Miguel Oliveira

Row 6: Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli, Ai Ogura

Row 7: Lorenzo Savadori, Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra

Row 8: Michele Pirro

