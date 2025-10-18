Starting grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race.

Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying

The grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race is headed by Fabio Quartararo on pole position, with home hero Jack Miller making it two Yamahas on the front row.

Between them will be Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who must serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix.

Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder each have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday: Bagnaia for holding up Bezzecchi in qualifying and Binder for the same offence against Johann Zarco.

However, they will both start in their qualifying positions of 11th (Bagnaia) and 13th (Binder) for the Sprint race.

Bagnaia is currently trying to regain ground on Alex Marquez for second in the world championship. 

The Gresini rider qualified as the top Ducati in sixth, in a tough session for the Desmosedicis, despite two qualifying falls.

Bezzecchi meanwhile, is now just 20 points behind Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales are all absent through injury and replaced by test riders Michele Pirro, Lorenzo Savadori and Pol Espargaro, respectively.

Although the Sprint will start as planned at 3pm on Saturday, Sunday's grand prix has been delayed by an hour (also to 3pm), due to weather concerns.

2025 Australian Sprint race: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1: Fabio Quartararo (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Fermin Aldeguer, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 4: Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins

Row 5: Brad Binder, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco

Row 6: Miguel Oliveira, Franco Morbidelli, Ai Ogura

Row 7: Lorenzo Savadori, Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra

Row 8: Michele Pirro

 

2025 Australian GP race: Full MotoGP starting grid (including penalties)

Row 1: Fabio Quartararo (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez

Row 3: Fermin Aldeguer, Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini

Row 4: Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Rins, Joan Mir

Row 5: Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia, Miguel Oliveira

Row 6: Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli, Ai Ogura

Row 7: Lorenzo Savadori, Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra

Row 8: Michele Pirro

Starting grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
13m ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race
15m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
FIM Stewards announce Australian MotoGP penalties for Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder
45m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Australian MotoGP: “Really special” Fabio Quartararo pole, “unreal” front row for Jack Miller
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo pole, Jack Miller 3rd, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
Official: Weather forces change of start time for the 2025 Australian MotoGP
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull “owe” Yuki Tsunoda after “shocking” early qualifying exit
3h ago
Tsunoda suffered an SQ1 elimination in Austin
MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris not surprised to qualify behind Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris starts second for the US sprint
F1 News
Despondent Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari have ‘mountain to climb’
3h ago
Hamilton outpaced Leclerc but had little to smile about