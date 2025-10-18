Official: Weather forces change of start time for the 2025 Australian MotoGP

MotoGP has announced that Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix schedule will be delayed by an hour.

“Due to the weather forecast at Phillip Island, we’ve decided to move the timetable for Sunday one hour later,” said race director Mike Webb.

“The MotoGP race will start at 15:00 local time.”

The move has been made due to safety concerns, with high winds forecast for Sunday morning.

There had been speculation that the Grand Prix race could swap places with the Sprint on Saturday afternoon, just as in 2023, when the Sprint was eventually cancelled due to the extreme weather on Sunday.

Riders discussed such a swap in the Safety Commission meeting on Friday evening.

However, with the worst of the wind only forecast for Sunday morning, and torrential rain not expected, MotoGP will hope that a short delay means the full race-day schedule can be run.

The new Grand Prix start time now matches the Saturday Sprint race, which is usually held an hour later.

New Sunday schedule for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island:

10:40 - MotoGP Warm Up

12:00 - Moto3 Grand Prix

13:15 - Moto2 Grand Prix

15:00 - MotoGP Grand Prix



