2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Fabio Quartararo takes a fantastic fifth pole position of the season in qualifying for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
The Yamaha rider rocketed from tenth to pole with a new record on his final lap, denying Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi of what looked like a safe P1.
Home hero Jack Miller was a contender throughout, and snatched third back on his final lap to make it two Yamahas on the front row.
Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) will form row two.
Alex Marquez, who fell twice, was the top Ducati rider, with Francesco Bagnaia only eleventh.
Fermin Aldeguer and Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, where Brad Binder was placed under investigation - twice - after an incident with Lorenzo Savadori, then obstructing Johann Zarco.
A Qualifying 2 incident, where Bagnaia and Marini potentially held up Bezzecchi, is also under investigation.
The FIM Stewards are yet to announce the verdicts.
The 13-lap Phillip Island Sprint race starts at 3pm.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'26.465s
|9/9
|340k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.031s
|7/8
|350k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.243s
|8/8
|350k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.386s
|9/9
|347k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.409s
|6/9
|348k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.455s
|5/5
|348k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.530s
|4/6
|341k
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.530s
|3/8
|354k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.630s
|3/8
|347k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.651s
|9/9
|350k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.820s
|3/8
|350k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.026s
|6/8
|346k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'27.109s
|7/8
|352k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'27.280s
|8/9
|352k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'27.392s
|7/9
|350k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'27.726s
|7/8
|345k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1'27.789s
|8/8
|350k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'27.817s
|7/9
|348k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'28.156s
|3/4
|348k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'28.211s
|6/7
|350k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'28.273s
|9/9
|338k
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|1'28.451s
|6/8
|344k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.
2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.
Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.
Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.
Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.
Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.
Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.