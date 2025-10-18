Fabio Quartararo takes a fantastic fifth pole position of the season in qualifying for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The Yamaha rider rocketed from tenth to pole with a new record on his final lap, denying Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi of what looked like a safe P1.

Home hero Jack Miller was a contender throughout, and snatched third back on his final lap to make it two Yamahas on the front row.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) will form row two.

Alex Marquez, who fell twice, was the top Ducati rider, with Francesco Bagnaia only eleventh.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fermin Aldeguer and Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, where Brad Binder was placed under investigation - twice - after an incident with Lorenzo Savadori, then obstructing Johann Zarco.

A Qualifying 2 incident, where Bagnaia and Marini potentially held up Bezzecchi, is also under investigation.

The FIM Stewards are yet to announce the verdicts.

The 13-lap Phillip Island Sprint race starts at 3pm.

2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'26.465s 9/9 340k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.031s 7/8 350k 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.243s 8/8 350k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.386s 9/9 347k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.409s 6/9 348k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.455s 5/5 348k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.530s 4/6 341k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.530s 3/8 354k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.630s 3/8 347k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.651s 9/9 350k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.820s 3/8 350k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.026s 6/8 346k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'27.109s 7/8 352k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'27.280s 8/9 352k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'27.392s 7/9 350k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'27.726s 7/8 345k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 1'27.789s 8/8 350k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'27.817s 7/9 348k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'28.156s 3/4 348k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'28.211s 6/7 350k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'28.273s 9/9 338k 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) 1'28.451s 6/8 344k

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT