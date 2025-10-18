2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo takes a fantastic fifth pole position of the season in qualifying for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The Yamaha rider rocketed from tenth to pole with a new record on his final lap, denying Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi of what looked like a safe P1.

Home hero Jack Miller was a contender throughout, and snatched third back on his final lap to make it two Yamahas on the front row.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) will form row two.

Alex Marquez, who fell twice, was the top Ducati rider, with Francesco Bagnaia only eleventh.

Fermin Aldeguer and Miller reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, where Brad Binder was placed under investigation - twice - after an incident with Lorenzo Savadori, then obstructing Johann Zarco.

A Qualifying 2 incident, where Bagnaia and Marini potentially held up Bezzecchi, is also under investigation.

The FIM Stewards are yet to announce the verdicts.

The 13-lap Phillip Island Sprint race starts at 3pm.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'26.465s9/9340k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.031s7/8350k
3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.243s8/8350k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.386s9/9347k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.409s6/9348k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.455s5/5348k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.530s4/6341k
8Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.530s3/8354k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.630s3/8347k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.651s9/9350k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.820s3/8350k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.026s6/8346k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'27.109s7/8352k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'27.280s8/9352k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'27.392s7/9350k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'27.726s7/8345k
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1'27.789s8/8350k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'27.817s7/9348k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'28.156s3/4348k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'28.211s6/7350k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'28.273s9/9338k
22Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)1'28.451s6/8344k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 26.492s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

