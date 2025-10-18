Updated: 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty

Sprint race results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Updated  Sprint race results after an 8-second tyre-pressure penalty for Ai Ogura, who took the chequered flag in 16th.

Marco Bezzecchi defies seagull damage to hunt down and pass fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez to win the 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint race.

"I hit a big bird, unfortunately for me - and him," Bezzecchi said afterwards.

Bezzecchi struck the seagull as he left the grid for the start of the warm-up lap, the body being lodged in his aero, and later lost time when he almost clipped the back of Fernandez at Lukey Heights.

But Bezzecchi’s superior speed prevailed, and after overtaking with 4 laps to go, he rode to a three-second victory over the Trackhouse rider.

Behind them, a thrilling battle raged for third, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta narrowly holding off home hero Jack Miller and a recovering Fabio di Giannantonio - the top Ducati in 5th.

Bagnaia nightmare

Francesco Bagnaia’s season hit another new low with a terrible 19th place, over 32-seconds behind Bezzecchi, and ahead of only stand-in team-mate Michele Pirro. That's worse than his +29s deficit, also over 13 laps, in the Mandalika Sprint.

At times, Bagnaia was lapping 4 seconds off the pace, and he slumped back into his chair in the Ducati pits with his head bowed, as Gigi Dall’Igna avoided eye contact.

Bezzecchi has a double long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s grand prix, for causing an accident with Marc Marquez at Mandalika, while Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder will each face a three-place grid penalty.

2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)19m 3.971s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+3.149s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.310s
4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+5.376s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+5.416s
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+6.109s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.706s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+8.938s
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+9.252s
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+9.752s
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+10.231s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+12.104s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.132s
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.494s
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+18.967s
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+25.185s
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+27.784s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+28.945s
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+32.408s
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+35.523s
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

