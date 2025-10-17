2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Qualifying & Sprint - LIVE

MotoGP faces one of its most unpredictable weekends in recent seasons with newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - plus fellow former Phillip Island winners Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales - all ruled out of action.

The trio formed the entire front row of last year’s Australian Grand Prix grid - when Marquez went on to win from Martin - but won’t take part this weekend due to injuries.

Factory Ducati star Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Martin continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi.

Tech3 KTM’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

With six Australian MotoGP wins between them - Marquez (4), Martin (1) and Vinales (1) - the only proven premier-class ‘Island winners in action this weekend are Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023).

Marquez is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

A battered and bruised Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island, and was fastest in Friday practice. However, he needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary incident with Marquez.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed an RS-GP one-two on Friday, although VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio, in third, was tipped as perhaps having the best race pace.

Yamaha were also competitive, exceeding their expectations with both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in the top six, either side of Alex Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia suffered persistent shaking problems with one of his GP25s, but was able to secure direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth on the other machine.

Saturday’s schedule:

10:10am (local) / 00:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local) / 00:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint