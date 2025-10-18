Phillip Island Sprint, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Grand Prix Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi has closed to within eight points of Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship after victory for the Aprilia rider in the Australian MotoGP Sprint was combined with another pointless disaster for Bagnaia.
Alex Marquez is now 92 points clear of Bagnaia and a step closer to confirming second in the world championship behind his absent brother Marc, despite only managing sixth in the Sprint.
Third place for KTM's Pedro Acosta moves him 15 points clear of the top VR46 Ducati of Franco Morbidelli.
An impressive runner-up finish for Raul Fernandez moves the Trackhouse rider ahead of Brad Binder, for eleventh, after the KTM rider crashed out early in the Sprint...
Phillip Island Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|366
|(-179)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|274
|(-271)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|266
|(-279)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|222
|(-323)
|6
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|207
|(-338)
|7
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|196
|(-349)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|181
|(-364)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|161
|(-384)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|128
|(-417)
|11
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|121
|(-424)
|12
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-427)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|110
|(-435)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|89
|(-456)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|77
|(-468)
|16
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|17
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|70
|(-475)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-479)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|51
|(-494)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-513)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-528)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|6
|(-539)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie