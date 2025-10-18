Marco Bezzecchi has closed to within eight points of Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship after victory for the Aprilia rider in the Australian MotoGP Sprint was combined with another pointless disaster for Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez is now 92 points clear of Bagnaia and a step closer to confirming second in the world championship behind his absent brother Marc, despite only managing sixth in the Sprint.

Third place for KTM's Pedro Acosta moves him 15 points clear of the top VR46 Ducati of Franco Morbidelli.

An impressive runner-up finish for Raul Fernandez moves the Trackhouse rider ahead of Brad Binder, for eleventh, after the KTM rider crashed out early in the Sprint...

Phillip Island Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 366 (-179) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 274 (-271) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 266 (-279) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 222 (-323) 6 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 207 (-338) 7 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 196 (-349) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 181 (-364) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 161 (-384) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 128 (-417) 11 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 121 (-424) 12 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-427) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 110 (-435) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 89 (-456) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 77 (-468) 16 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 17 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 70 (-475) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-479) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 51 (-494) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-513) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-528) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 6 (-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



