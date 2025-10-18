Phillip Island Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Phillip Island Sprint, Australia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Grand Prix Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi has closed to within eight points of Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship after victory for the Aprilia rider in the Australian MotoGP Sprint was combined with another pointless disaster for Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez is now 92 points clear of Bagnaia and a step closer to confirming second in the world championship behind his absent brother Marc, despite only managing sixth in the Sprint.

Third place for KTM's Pedro Acosta moves him 15 points clear of the top VR46 Ducati of Franco Morbidelli.

An impressive runner-up finish for Raul Fernandez moves the Trackhouse rider ahead of Brad Binder, for eleventh, after the KTM rider crashed out early in the Sprint...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)366(-179)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)274(-271)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)266(-279)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)222(-323)
6=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)207(-338)
7=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)196(-349)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*181(-364)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)161(-384)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)128(-417)
11^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)121(-424)
12˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)118(-427)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)110(-435)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)89(-456)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)77(-468)
16=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
17=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*70(-475)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-479)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)51(-494)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-513)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)17(-528)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*6(-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 



