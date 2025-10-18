Charles Leclerc speaks out on Christian Horner to Ferrari speculation

Charles Leclerc has dismissed rumours linking Christian Horner to Ferrari, insisting there is “no truth to it”.

Horner has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Ferrari following his official exit from Red Bull in July.

The 51-year-old is keen on a return to F1, but it’s understood he wants significant power within an organisation.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur was handed a contract extension before the summer break, ending speculation around his future.

Vasseur was under pressure following a poor start to the year for Ferrari.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory.

With Red Bull and Mercedes finding improvements, Ferrari have slipped back to being the fourth-fastest team again.

Speaking on Thursday in Austin, Leclerc was asked about the Horner rumours.

Like teammate Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc refused to get drawn in on the reports.

“It’s not something that you want to read and it’s not something that you want to… we are fully focused on what we want to do,” Leclerc told reporters in Austin.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not something that I pay attention to — I just try to ignore that completely and focus on my job, and I think that’s also what the team is doing. It’s never nice to hear those kinds of things and see that kind of talk going around the team.

“In between races I don’t look at those because there’s no truth to it.”

Leclerc has stressed his focus is on helping Ferrari return to the front of the field ahead of next year.

“The reality is that we are working extremely hard as a team and we are all very united in trying to come back at the front,” Leclerc added.

“And then what’s being said around, I cannot stop that and we cannot control that.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely did a step on that, but I also think the team in the last years have improved massively in order to not get too affected by what’s going around.”

What next for Horner?

Horner’s next move remains unclear.

He has been linked with several teams besides Ferrari.

Christian Horner

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu revealed Horner approached the team over a potential role with the American outfit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Komatsu said: “Yeah, it is true that he approached us. Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk.

“And that’s it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished.”

Horner was briefly linked with Aston Martin, but they’ve recently ruled out bringing the former Red Bull man onboard.

Alpine is another option, given Horner’s close relationship with Flavio Briatore.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT