2025  Australian  Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Diogo Moreira resumed his battle for the best time with Senna Agius from practice to set a new lap record while claiming his sixth pole position of the season ahead of the Moto2 pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, round nineteen of the championship.

The Italtrans rider had been fastest on Friday, with what was then new record pace on his Kalex, with the Australian pushing him all the way as they swapped position competing for the top time.

Q2 saw the duo pick up where they left off, with Moreira once again coming out on top, with another new record lap of 1m 1m 29.817s as he lapped solo confidently.

There has been an even faster lap for the Brazilian as he came across Daniel Munoz ahead on track for a tow to the line, but that run was cancelled by yellow flags.

Agius claimed a home front row in second, unusually not working with fellow Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Manuel Gonzalez after they split on pit exit, finishing 0.011s slower.

The former championship leader had seen his early banker slip from second to tenth, then thirteenth as Moreira dominated, which lead to a frustrated and flustered next run being squandered, gesticulating at a slow Mario Aji ahead on track.

A final flying lap saw Gonzalez improve to third, cutting his own gap back to Moreira to 0.076s.

Jake Dixon chipped away at his time only to see the goalposts move, leaving the Elf Marc VDS rider fourth- the highest qualifying Boscoscuro runner.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the riders to come through Q1, with what was then new record pace, he went on to finish as top rookie in fifth for Aspar, picking up two positions on his last lap, passing fellow rookie and teammate David Alonso, who had gone straight to Q2 on his way to sixth.

Ayumu Sasaki was the first rider to take the chequered flag, leaving no room to answer the late run of improving laps, dropping to seventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing.

Aron Canet was one of two fallers in the session, with no time set until his final lap, which the Fantic rider used to recover to eighth.

Darryn Binder continued his improved run with Italjet Gresini in ninth, Barry Baltus completed the top ten on the second Fantic Racing bike.



2025 Australian Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 29.817s 2 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.011s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.076s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.176s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.178s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.290s 7 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.311s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.324s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.450s 10 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.510s 11 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.565s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.565s 13 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.566s 14 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.687s 15 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.719s 16 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.309s 17 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.417s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +3.886s Q1 19 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 30.802s 20 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 30.809s 21 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 31.116s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 31.132s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 31.197s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 31.530s 25 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 31.607s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 31.808s 27 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.413s

FP2 earlier in the day was lead by Tony Arbolino, who could not recreate that pace in qualifying, finishing twelfth.



Daniel Munoz, replacing the injured Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Red bull was 17th, with the other rider to crash in the session, Ivan Ortola 18th and last,

Q1 - Daniel Holgado ahead in blustery conditions

Holgado recorded what was then the best lap at Phillip Island I blustery conditions to graduate to Moto2 with the top time in Q1. The Spaniard was joined by fellow rookie Ortola, Albert Arenas (11th) and, another rookie Adrian Huertas (13th).

Joe Roberts set his own best on his last lap, but hitting traffic, it was not enough to progress, leaving the American fifth in Q1, for 19th on the grid.

Alonso Lopez also failed to progress, in 20th.

A winner as recently as Misano, Celestino Vietti had two crashes on Friday, slowing hi, with a less confident performance seeing him line up 25th.

A fall for Marcos Ramirez in Q1 saw him sent fling and his American racing bike spinning , leaving him ninth in the session, for 23rd on the grid.

Australian replacement rider Harrison Voight placed 27th ahead of his home race, replacing Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.



