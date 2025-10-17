2025 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Australian Grand Prix (Round 19) where a new lap record helped Diogo Moreira heap pressure on rival Manuel Gonzalez, a double faller.
Diogo Moreira broke the lap record to finish Friday practice with the top time ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, round nineteen of the championship.
The MotoGP bound Italtrans rider had worked his way up to second and was following Jake Dixon around the track, improving so much in the last sector while chasing down the British rider that he set a new lap record of 1m 30.307s.
That one lap effort piled pressure on Manuel Gonzalez, the championship leader, but by just nine points after losing twenty at the last round when he was disqualified from the results for using non-homologated software on his bike, who had already crashed in the morning and fell again in Practice as his rival hit the top of the timesheets.
- 2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
- Australian MotoGP: Home hero Jack Miller tops FP1, Francesco Bagnaia overcomes shaky start
Second in the session went to home rider Senna Agius, a podium finisher on the last Moto2 visit to Phillip Island. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider sat in provisional pole the longest before finishing just 0.008s slower than the Brazilian.
David Alonso was top rookie in third for Aspar, with Dixon improving all session, building on his FP1 performance for Elf Marc VDS to remain the top Boscoscuro in the class in fourth.
Gonzalez had improved to fifth shortly before his spill, with Mario Aji back to the promise he was showing before his extended injury break from the intermediate class in sixth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Aron Canet was a solid seventh for Fantic Racing, while Tony Arbolino was the last rider within half a second of the lead time in eighth for Blu Cry Pramac Yamaha.
Darryn Binder saw his early lap only slip to ninth for Italjet Gresini, with rookie Collin Veijer just doing enough to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of his teammate, replacement rider Daniel Munoz, still replacing Deniz Oncu.
|2025 Australian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 30.307s
|2
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.008s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.228s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.300s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.433s
|6
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.448s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.469s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.485s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.511s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.533s
|11
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.612s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.642s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.658s
|14
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.659s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.733s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.752s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.785s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.814s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.111s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.153s
|21
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.203s
|22
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.220s
|23
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.250s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|_1.466s
|25
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.484s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.873s
|27
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.919s
|28
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.111s
The remaining slot in Q2 went to Barry Baltus for Fantic in twelfth, Izan Guevara in the second Blu Cru Pramac bike in13th and Ayumu Sasaki in 14th for RW Idrofoglia.
There were several crashers in the second session, with Daniel Holgado the first off, spinning through the grass, spending much of the session with no time as the Aspar mechanics frantically tried to get him back on track, which they did, with Holgado 21st.
Marcos Ramirez, Celestino Vietti, Gonzalez and replacement rider Harrison Voight all also fell in the session.
FP1 got off to a quiet start as the riders mainly stayed in their garage, waiting for the track to dry as much as possible before venturing out.
Eventually it was Dixon who lead the way, with rookie Alonso just 0.066s slower. Moreira built on his momentum in third, with Agius off to a good start at home in fourth and Arbolino fifth.
Alonso Lopez was the first to fall, swiftly followed by championship leader Gonzalez, who was sent spinning - and heading to the medical centre for further checks, finishing the session 22nd.
Vietti also fell in both sessions.
Daniel Munoz was met with a technical issue, pulling off track and into the pits.
Australian rider Voight (27th in Practice) got a run out at home, replacing Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.
Alex Escrig (19th) has a long lap penalty to serve for causing a crash at the last round. The Forward eider git off to the worst possible start, with a bike issue in FP1, leaving him without a time to his name.
|2025 Australian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|1m 31.346s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.066s
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.163s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.208s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.355s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.408s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.586s
|8
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.724s
|9
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.742s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.793s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.032s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.221s
|13
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.273s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.316s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.368s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.370s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.525s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.619s
|19
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.664s
|20
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.863s
|21
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.896s
|22
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.101s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.514s
|24
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.667s
|25
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.849s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.436s
|27
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+8.269s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|No Time