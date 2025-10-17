2025 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Australian Grand Prix (Round 19) where a new lap record helped Diogo Moreira heap pressure on rival Manuel Gonzalez, a double faller.

Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, Australian GP, Phillip Island
Diogo Moreira broke the lap record to finish Friday practice with the top time ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, round nineteen of the championship.

The MotoGP bound Italtrans rider had worked his way up to second and was following Jake Dixon around the track, improving so much in the last sector while chasing down the British rider that he set a new lap record of 1m 30.307s.

That one lap effort piled pressure on Manuel Gonzalez, the championship leader, but by just nine points after losing twenty at the last round when he was disqualified from the results for using non-homologated software on his bike, who had already crashed in the morning and fell again in Practice as his rival hit the top of the timesheets.

 

Second in the session went to home rider Senna Agius, a podium finisher on the last Moto2 visit to Phillip Island. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider sat in provisional pole the longest before finishing just 0.008s slower than the Brazilian.

David Alonso was top rookie in third for Aspar, with Dixon improving all session, building on his FP1 performance for Elf Marc VDS to remain the top Boscoscuro in the class in fourth.

Gonzalez had improved to fifth shortly before his spill, with Mario Aji back to the promise he was showing before his extended injury break from the intermediate class in sixth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Aron Canet was a solid seventh for Fantic Racing, while Tony Arbolino was the last rider within half a second of the lead time in eighth for Blu Cry Pramac Yamaha.

Darryn Binder saw his early lap only slip to ninth for Italjet Gresini, with rookie Collin Veijer just doing enough to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of his teammate, replacement rider Daniel Munoz, still replacing Deniz Oncu.

 

2025 Australian  Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 30.307s
2Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.008s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.228s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.300s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.433s
6Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.448s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.469s
8Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.485s
9Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.511s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.533s
11Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.612s
12Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.642s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.658s
14Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.659s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.733s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.752s
17Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.785s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.814s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.111s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.153s
21Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.203s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.220s
23Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.250s
24Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)_1.466s
25Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.484s
26Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.873s
27Harrison VoightAUSQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.919s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.111s

The remaining slot in Q2 went to Barry Baltus for Fantic in twelfth, Izan Guevara in the second Blu Cru Pramac bike in13th and Ayumu Sasaki in 14th for RW Idrofoglia.

There were several crashers in the second session, with Daniel Holgado the first off, spinning through the grass, spending much of the session with no time as the Aspar mechanics frantically tried to get him back on track, which they did, with Holgado 21st.

Marcos Ramirez, Celestino Vietti, Gonzalez and replacement rider Harrison Voight all also fell in the session.

FP1 got off to a quiet start as the riders mainly stayed in their garage, waiting for the track to dry as much as possible before venturing out.

Eventually it was Dixon who lead the way, with rookie Alonso just 0.066s slower.  Moreira built on his momentum in third, with Agius off to a good start at home in fourth and Arbolino fifth.

Alonso Lopez was the first to fall, swiftly followed by championship leader Gonzalez, who was sent spinning - and heading to the medical centre for further checks, finishing the session 22nd.

Vietti also fell in both sessions.

Daniel Munoz was met with a technical issue, pulling off track and into the pits.

Australian rider Voight (27th in Practice) got a run out at home, replacing Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Alex Escrig (19th) has a long lap penalty to serve for causing a crash at the last round. The Forward eider git off to the worst possible start, with a bike issue in FP1, leaving him without a time to his name.

2025  Australian  Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 31.346s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.066s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.163s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.208s
5Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.355s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.408s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.586s
8Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.724s
9Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.742s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.793s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.032s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.221s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.273s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.316s
15Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.368s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.370s
17Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.525s
18Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.619s
19Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.664s
20Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.863s
21Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.896s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.101s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.514s
24Harrison VoightAUSQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.667s
25Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.849s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.436s
27Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+8.269s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)No Time

