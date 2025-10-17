2025 Australian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Diogo Moreira broke the lap record to finish Friday practice with the top time ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, round nineteen of the championship.

The MotoGP bound Italtrans rider had worked his way up to second and was following Jake Dixon around the track, improving so much in the last sector while chasing down the British rider that he set a new lap record of 1m 30.307s.

That one lap effort piled pressure on Manuel Gonzalez, the championship leader, but by just nine points after losing twenty at the last round when he was disqualified from the results for using non-homologated software on his bike, who had already crashed in the morning and fell again in Practice as his rival hit the top of the timesheets.

Second in the session went to home rider Senna Agius, a podium finisher on the last Moto2 visit to Phillip Island. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider sat in provisional pole the longest before finishing just 0.008s slower than the Brazilian.

David Alonso was top rookie in third for Aspar, with Dixon improving all session, building on his FP1 performance for Elf Marc VDS to remain the top Boscoscuro in the class in fourth.

Gonzalez had improved to fifth shortly before his spill, with Mario Aji back to the promise he was showing before his extended injury break from the intermediate class in sixth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Aron Canet was a solid seventh for Fantic Racing, while Tony Arbolino was the last rider within half a second of the lead time in eighth for Blu Cry Pramac Yamaha.

Darryn Binder saw his early lap only slip to ninth for Italjet Gresini, with rookie Collin Veijer just doing enough to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo ahead of his teammate, replacement rider Daniel Munoz, still replacing Deniz Oncu.

2025 Australian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 30.307s 2 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.008s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.228s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.300s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.433s 6 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.448s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.469s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.485s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.511s 10 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.533s 11 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.612s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.642s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.658s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.659s 15 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.733s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.752s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.785s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.814s 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.111s 20 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.153s 21 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.203s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.220s 23 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.250s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) _1.466s 25 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.484s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.873s 27 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.919s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.111s

The remaining slot in Q2 went to Barry Baltus for Fantic in twelfth, Izan Guevara in the second Blu Cru Pramac bike in13th and Ayumu Sasaki in 14th for RW Idrofoglia.

There were several crashers in the second session, with Daniel Holgado the first off, spinning through the grass, spending much of the session with no time as the Aspar mechanics frantically tried to get him back on track, which they did, with Holgado 21st.

Marcos Ramirez, Celestino Vietti, Gonzalez and replacement rider Harrison Voight all also fell in the session.

FP1 got off to a quiet start as the riders mainly stayed in their garage, waiting for the track to dry as much as possible before venturing out.

Eventually it was Dixon who lead the way, with rookie Alonso just 0.066s slower. Moreira built on his momentum in third, with Agius off to a good start at home in fourth and Arbolino fifth.

Alonso Lopez was the first to fall, swiftly followed by championship leader Gonzalez, who was sent spinning - and heading to the medical centre for further checks, finishing the session 22nd.

Vietti also fell in both sessions.

Daniel Munoz was met with a technical issue, pulling off track and into the pits.

Australian rider Voight (27th in Practice) got a run out at home, replacing Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Alex Escrig (19th) has a long lap penalty to serve for causing a crash at the last round. The Forward eider git off to the worst possible start, with a bike issue in FP1, leaving him without a time to his name.