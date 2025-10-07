Intact GP explain Manuel Gonzalez's Moto2 disqualification: “Transmission error"

Manuel Gonzalez’s Moto2 title advantage has been slashed to just nine points over Diogo Moreira after being disqualified from second place in Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Intact GP rider lost 20 points to race winner Moreira when post-race scrutineering found his machine to be using “a non-homologated software version… that is [no] longer approved by Championship”.

Team manager Jürgen Lingg explained: “There was a transmission error in the last firmware update, in which only one parameter was updated.

“Unfortunately, it didn't signal this to us and although Manu didn't gain any advantage from it, we now have to accept the disqualification.

“Together, we will now make ourselves even stronger so that we are ready for the final World Championship battle."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez "extremely disappointed"

Gonzalez had crossed the line 4.6s behind Moreira, having held second place for most of the race, but was stripped of the result hours later.

“What can I say... I am obviously extremely disappointed that we had such bad luck with the firmware update, which resulted in me being disqualified,” Gonzalez said.

“Despite all the bad luck, we are taking away the positive aspects.

"The championship is now closer, but that doesn't stress me out, rather, it motivates me to fight even harder and prepare even more intensively.

“We can't undo what's done, but we can roll back to the start in Australia at 100% and fight for our championship.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez has taken four wins from the opening nine rounds of the season, but none since.

By contrast, future LCR Honda rider Moreira has claimed three victories in the past nine races to close in on the Spaniard.

The disqualification also moves Aron Canet to within 33 points of Gonzalez.

Barry Baltus (-43 points), Jake Dixon (-59 points), Dani Holgado (-85 points) and Celestino Vietti (-97 points) are also in mathematical contention with four rounds and a maximum of 100 points remaining.

Should any rider other than Moreira win the championship, they will become the first rider since Johann Zarco to claim the Moto2 crown and not move to MotoGP the following year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Year Moto2 Champion - Following Year

2010 Toni Elias - MotoGP with LCR Honda (2011)

2011 Stefan Bradl - MotoGP with LCR Honda (2012)

2012 Marc Marquez - MotoGP with Repsol Honda (2013)

2013 Pol Espargaro - MotoGP with Tech3 Yamaha (2014)

2014 Tito Rabat - Stayed in Moto2 (2015) → MotoGP in 2016

2015 Johann Zarco - Stayed in Moto2 (2016) → MotoGP in 2017

2016 Johann Zarco - MotoGP with Tech3 Yamaha (2017)

2017 Franco Morbidelli - MotoGP with Marc VDS Honda (2018)

2018 Francesco Bagnaia - MotoGP with Pramac Ducati (2019)

2019 Alex Marquez - MotoGP with Repsol Honda (2020)

2020 Enea Bastianini - MotoGP with Avintia Ducati (2021)

2021 Remy Gardner - MotoGP with Tech3 KTM (2022)

2022 Augusto Fernandez - MotoGP with GASGAS Tech3 (2023)

2023 Pedro Acosta - MotoGP with GASGAS Tech3 (2024)

2024 Ai Ogura - MotoGP with Trackhouse (2025)