Huge drama in Moto2 title fight as leading rider disqualified from Indonesian GP

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez has been disqualified from the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix for a technical infringement in a huge swing in the championship battle.

The IntactGP rider has been a long-time leader of the Moto2 standings in 2025 and maintained a decent championship lead at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was 4.678s behind race winner and chief title rival Diogo Moreira at the chequered flag on Sunday in second, reducing Gonzalez’s points lead to 29.

However, the FIM stewards have since disqualified Gonzalez from the result after his bike was found to have been running a non-homologated electronics software.

This has led to a major swing in the championship points, with Moreira now only nine points adrift of Gonzalez heading to the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

With just four rounds left in 2025 and Moreira the form rider at the moment, having finished in front of Gonzalez in all but three rounds since the British Grand Prix.

Moreira is set to make a step to MotoGP next year with the LCR Honda team, having reportedly signed a three-year deal with HRC.

That move is yet to be confirmed but an announcement has had the way paved for it following confirmation that Somkiat Chantra will go to the Honda World Superbike team next year.

Gonzalez’s disqualification will promote Izan Guevara up to second, while Aron Canet is now third in the Indonesian Grand Prix results.

This will help strengthen Canet’s chase to finish at least third in the standings, with his gap prior to Gonzalez’s DSQ just nine points over Barry Baltus.

The 2025 Moto3 world championship was decided on Sunday at the Indonesian Grand Prix, with Jose Antonio Rueda sealing the crown.

The Moto2 title is the only championship up for grabs now across the three classes, after Marc Marquez - who was injured in the MotoGP race on Sunday - won his seventh world title in the top tier last weekend in Japan.