2025 Indonesian Moto2  - Race Results

Moto2 was given an exemplary performance on how to ride the Pertamina Mandalika circuit as Diogo Moreira was almost faultless on his way to victory in the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix, round eighteen of the championship -keeping his title hopes alive

The Italtrans rider started from pole but the only blip in his race was a short spell behind early leader Izan Guevara who lead at turn one.

In the lead again by the second lap, there was first pressure from Daniel Holgado before he fell, with Manuel Gonzalez pushing his way up to second after losing a place on the start.

Gonzalez had shown strong pace in all sessions before the race, but once in a prime position to push for the win his progress stalled, unhappy with the grip from his front tyre.

As the race went on the gap only grew as Moreira could push harder ahead, his seamless lines taking him to the chequered flag 4.678s ahead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It was emotional for Moreira at the scene of his first Moto2 win, which he gave a nod to with a special Indonesian inspired helmet design.

Gonzalez was second for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, limiting the damage to his title lead the best he could.

He held his own gap over Guevara - who was lucky to still be in the race after a huge save on lap ten as his front folded at turn fifteen, taking third - for just his second Moto2 podium finish, and his first with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, the top finishing Boscoscuro on the race joining the Kalex duo on the podium.

Fourth went to an incredible run through the field from Aron Canet.

The Fantic Racing rider qualified down in 21st after failing to make it out of Q1, but at lights out it was Canet wasting no time in making moves forward, hitting the top ten on lap six.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ivan Ortola and Albert Arenas were both quickly taken over, but the gap to the podium trio was too huge to gap, with a proud and exhausted Canet celebrating his run with his mechanics and team outside their pit garage, his best result since Assen after a difficult period returning from injury for the Spaniard.

Barry Baltus was inspired by his teammate, calving a path through on his own to finish right behind Canet in fifth.

Arenas dropped to sixth for Italjet Gresini, under more pressure from Joe Roberts over the closing laps, who was also heading in the right direction rapidly from 20th on the grid for seventh.

Ortola was the top rookie in eight for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI but only just, with late attention from fellow rookie Collin Veijer, who eventually had to settle for ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jake Dixon recovered from contact and a poor start for tenth for Elf Marc VDS.



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 23.800s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +4.678s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +7.261s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +9.050s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +9.518s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +11.109s 7 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +11.544s 8 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +14.591s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +15.022s 10 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +15.363s 11 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +19.100s 12 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +19.352s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +19.501s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +22.632s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +23.648s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +23.994s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +27.880s 18 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +28.125s 19 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +32.451s 20 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +32.925s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +37.634s 22 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 23 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 24 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) DNF 25 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 26 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF

Adrian Huertas secured his second best result of the season in eleventh for Italtrans, with Darryn Binder doing the same in twelfth for Gresini.

The remaining points went to Senna Agius, who made up quickly for his long lap penalty for contact with Zonta van den Goorbergh in 13th for Dynavolt, Ayumu Sasaki in 14th for RW Idrofoglia and Alonso Lopez in 15th for SpeedRS.

van den Goorbergh made it back to the same group but just missed out in 16th.



Mario Aji was 20th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia at home not long after his return from injury, celebrating with a lap in front of the Indonesian fans with a flag waving.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crashes, injuries and replacements

David Munoz, replaced Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo once again, and finished 18th.

Alex Escrig collected Marcos Ramirez right at the start of the race.

David Alonso was next out of the race, with a huge highside from fifth, not long before his teammate Holgado exited sliding out of second.

Unai Orradre had a penalty to serve, then fell, with Filip Salac having a bike issue, looking at his tyre and retiring to the pits.

Championship Standings

A win sees Moreira reduce the gap to Gonzalez, with the maximum 25 points on offer taking him to 229 points, now just 29 points away from the championship leader, who limited the damage to having just five points taken form his advantage, now on 258.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Canet is third on 202 and Baltus fourth on 198. Jake Dixon is fifth overall on 178,

With both having a DNF Holgado remains top rookie, staying on 153 points, with nearest rival Alonso still on 97 points.