2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18)where Diogo Moreira took pole position with a lap record.

Diogo Moreira found time in the last sector to claim a new lap record and apply pressure to title rival Manuel Gonzalez, taking the Moto2 pole position for the Indonesian Grand Prix, round eighteen of the championship.
 

From the very start of the Q2 session the Italtrans rider was on the ragged edge with the front of his Kalex twitching and his leg off the bike.

With that run seeing the Brazilian fourth, a final push saw him find time in the final part of the track, for a 1m 32.341s lap, a new lap record.

A faller in the morning FP2 session, rookie David Alonso won the battle to be top rookie at Aspar, and was leading the way before Moreira took over right at the end of the session, his own lap having been under the old lap record.

The Colombian was just 0.158s slower for second on the grid.

Izan Guevara had eased though Q1 and used that track time to his advantage, comfortable in the heat, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider went on to be top Boscoscuro, completing the front row in third.

 

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was fastest on Friday, and had set what was then a new lap record in the morning FP2 session. Pole sitter at the last round, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider started the session with a mock practice start to avoid the crowds leaving the pit, but then never returned losing grip and places on his way to fourth.

Nobody was more consistent than the Japan grand prix race winning rookie Daniel Holgado, who set two consecutive identical laps on his way to fifth on the second Aspar, completing a strong day for the team.

Marcos Ramirez gave the American Racing team something to cheer after a tough few rounds in sixth, just quicker then Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rookie rider Collin Veijer, who continued his good run of form in seventh, under half a second from the new record lead time.

Jake Dixon was a late improver for eighth for Elf Marc VDS, the first rider over half a second away from the pole time.

Barry Baltus was ninth, the top Fantic rider, with Albert Arenas also making late move forwards up the timesheets to complete the top ten for Italjet Gresini.
 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 32.341s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.158s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.175s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.257s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.330s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.344s
7Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.484s
8Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.568s
9Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.577s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.584s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.596s
12Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.604s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.658s
14Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.702s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.731s
16Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.944s
17Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.111s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.138s
Q1
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33.149s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33.181s
21Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 33.183s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 33.210s
23Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 33.254s
24Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 33.386s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 33.578s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 33.709s
27Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m33.897s
28Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 34.167s

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the only faller in the session, leaving the RW Idrofoglia rider in 15th.

Replacement rider Daniel Munoz was 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, in for the injured Deniz Oncu.

Behind him, Filip Salac returned back to the pits almost immediately at the start of the session, with limited time on track seeing him 18th.


Q1 -  No progress for Roberts, Canet or Lopez

It was Alex Escrig who found what was, at the time, the second best lap of the weekend. The Forward Racing rider made his way to Q2 with the best time , his track position taking him to the top of the timesheets from fifth heading into the final three minutes.

Salac and Guevara had already done enough to go through, both shuffled back a place by Escrig’s best lap - but it was Celestino Vietti (14th) who was knocked back to fifth.

The Italian reacted, moving behind Guevara to use him as a marker to go fourth, pushing out Adrian Huertas, who will start 19th after holding a progression slot for most of the session.

Joe Roberts improved on his last run, but only to sixth for 20th on the grid for the American Racing rider.

Aron Canet was already on the road to recovery after a tough few rounds, when a huge crash on Friday saw the Fantic rider require a fitness test at the beginning of Saturday, which he passed. The Spaniard was off the pace and could only manage a best of seventh in Q1, so will line up 21st.

There was also no way out for Silverstone winner Senna Agius, the Dynavolt rider will start 22nd.

Alonso Lopez continued his struggles in 24th on the second SpeedRS bike.

A crash for home rider Mario Aji stalled his progress, Salac had a moment ahead, which saw Aji put on the brakes to avoid a crash, causing his own fall as the Czech rider ran into the gravel ahead. Aji will fill 25th on the grid.

