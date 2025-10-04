2025   Indonesian  Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Diogo Moreira found time in the last sector to claim a new lap record and apply pressure to title rival Manuel Gonzalez, taking the Moto2 pole position for the Indonesian Grand Prix, round eighteen of the championship.



From the very start of the Q2 session the Italtrans rider was on the ragged edge with the front of his Kalex twitching and his leg off the bike.

With that run seeing the Brazilian fourth, a final push saw him find time in the final part of the track, for a 1m 32.341s lap, a new lap record.

A faller in the morning FP2 session, rookie David Alonso won the battle to be top rookie at Aspar, and was leading the way before Moreira took over right at the end of the session, his own lap having been under the old lap record.

The Colombian was just 0.158s slower for second on the grid.

Izan Guevara had eased though Q1 and used that track time to his advantage, comfortable in the heat, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider went on to be top Boscoscuro, completing the front row in third.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was fastest on Friday, and had set what was then a new lap record in the morning FP2 session. Pole sitter at the last round, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider started the session with a mock practice start to avoid the crowds leaving the pit, but then never returned losing grip and places on his way to fourth.

Nobody was more consistent than the Japan grand prix race winning rookie Daniel Holgado, who set two consecutive identical laps on his way to fifth on the second Aspar, completing a strong day for the team.

Marcos Ramirez gave the American Racing team something to cheer after a tough few rounds in sixth, just quicker then Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rookie rider Collin Veijer, who continued his good run of form in seventh, under half a second from the new record lead time.

Jake Dixon was a late improver for eighth for Elf Marc VDS, the first rider over half a second away from the pole time.

Barry Baltus was ninth, the top Fantic rider, with Albert Arenas also making late move forwards up the timesheets to complete the top ten for Italjet Gresini.



2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 32.341s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.158s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.175s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.257s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.330s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.344s 7 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.484s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.568s 9 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.577s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.584s 11 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.596s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.604s 13 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.658s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.702s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.731s 16 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.944s 17 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.111s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.138s Q1 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.149s 20 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.181s 21 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.183s 22 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 33.210s 23 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 33.254s 24 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 33.386s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.578s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.709s 27 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m33.897s 28 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 34.167s

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the only faller in the session, leaving the RW Idrofoglia rider in 15th.

Replacement rider Daniel Munoz was 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, in for the injured Deniz Oncu.

Behind him, Filip Salac returned back to the pits almost immediately at the start of the session, with limited time on track seeing him 18th.



Q1 - No progress for Roberts, Canet or Lopez

It was Alex Escrig who found what was, at the time, the second best lap of the weekend. The Forward Racing rider made his way to Q2 with the best time , his track position taking him to the top of the timesheets from fifth heading into the final three minutes.

Salac and Guevara had already done enough to go through, both shuffled back a place by Escrig’s best lap - but it was Celestino Vietti (14th) who was knocked back to fifth.

The Italian reacted, moving behind Guevara to use him as a marker to go fourth, pushing out Adrian Huertas, who will start 19th after holding a progression slot for most of the session.

Joe Roberts improved on his last run, but only to sixth for 20th on the grid for the American Racing rider.

Aron Canet was already on the road to recovery after a tough few rounds, when a huge crash on Friday saw the Fantic rider require a fitness test at the beginning of Saturday, which he passed. The Spaniard was off the pace and could only manage a best of seventh in Q1, so will line up 21st.

There was also no way out for Silverstone winner Senna Agius, the Dynavolt rider will start 22nd.

Alonso Lopez continued his struggles in 24th on the second SpeedRS bike.

A crash for home rider Mario Aji stalled his progress, Salac had a moment ahead, which saw Aji put on the brakes to avoid a crash, causing his own fall as the Czech rider ran into the gravel ahead. Aji will fill 25th on the grid.