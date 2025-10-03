2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez broke the lap record to finish Friday practice on top ahead of the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit, round eighteen of the championship.

Gonzalez secured pole last time out at Motegi and was again in metronomic form, with his series of fast laps bringing a 1m 32.996 best to move directly to the Q2 qualifying session with the top time.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was initially third behind Celestino Vietti and Tony Arbolino, both having a spell at the top of the timesheets, before the Spaniard took over on his Kalex, then repeatedly shaved time off his best effort.

Japanese race winner Daniel Holgado was not immediately fast in Lombok, but the rookie built into the session on his Aspar, with his penultimate lap taking him from fifth to second, just 0.190s slower than the championship leader.

Daniel Munoz had already used his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo to good effect, continuing in place of the injured Deniz Oncu, when he was third in the Catalan race. After securing a permanent ride in Moto2 for next season, he impressed again, working his way up to third in Practice, 0.255s behind the lead lap.

Arbolino was riding his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2 bike to the very limit to stay in touch, leg dangling wildly as the Italian struggled to stay on board. The #14 was the top Boscoscuro rider in fourth for his efforts.

Jake Dixon got all of his crashes and bad luck out of the way in the first session of the day to bounce back for a solid fifth for Elf Marc VDS, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, who was also making huge leaps in the right direction, swapping with teammate Joe Roberts as the top American Racing rider in sixth, with Roberts down in 18th while only 0.704s off in a tight Moto2 session.

Ayumu Sasaki once again posted an early fast time, which held onto seventh for RW Idrofoglia.

There was nothing between Aspar’s David Alonso and Diogo Moreira, with identical times at the chequered flag. Alonso was eighth thanks to his next lap, while the Italtrans rider moved in the right direction after looking set for a Q1 place instead, his late effort taking the Brazilian up from 15th chasing down Barry Baltus.

Collin Veijer was another late improver, the rookie going from 16th to tenth, with his lap briefly the one which had pushed Moreira out of the Q2 places.

2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 32.996s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.190s 3 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.255s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.311s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.317s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.447s 7 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.461s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.464s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.464s 10 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.483s 11 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.512s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.518s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.541s 14 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.566s 15 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.577s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.627s 17 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.631s 18 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.704s 19 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.709s 20 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.755s 21 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.770s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.842s 23 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.997s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.056s 25 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.066s 26 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.271s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.478s 28 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.596s

Baltus was eleventh for Fantic Racing, and the first rider over half a second off the top time, just ahead of Albert Arenas, who left it late to bag a Q2 space for Gresini, snatching twelfth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was 13th for RW Idrofoglia and QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI rookie Ivan Ortola secured the final two progression places in 13th and 14th respectively.

There was no room for error with the lap times so close, leaving Celestino Vietti to slowly move from first to 15th after his early fall from his SpeedRS bike - a twitch on his last flying lap was enough to prevent him improving, with just over half a second the difference between his time and first.

It was a similar tale for 2024’s Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet who had made a positive start in FP1, with his crash seeing his Fantic bike stuck down in 20th.

Alex Escrig could not match his morning heroics for Forward, having come straight back into the pits at the start of the Moto2 session, this time out the Spaniard was 22nd.

Filip Salac also struggled, placing the second Marc VDS bike just ahead in 21st.

Recently returned from injury, Mario Aji was on improved form at his home track, under a second from Gonzalez, but 23rd in the close session.

The earlier FP1 sessiion saw Vietti already under Canet’s old race lap best from last season, with Gonzalez trading fastest laps on his way to second.

Holgado was late out of the pits but rapidly made up for lost time, pushing to the limit with a huge save through the gravel on his way to third.

Title hopefuls Moreira and Canet completed the top five, with Forward Racings’s seeing a top ten placing with Alex Escrig ninth.

There were two crashes - both for Dixon. The Marc VDS rider was off while leading at the very start of the session. A return to track after a red flag for technical issues at the track saw Dixon off again, unseated at the same turn on track.