2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18) whew Manuel Gonzalez showed record pace to lead the way into Q2.
Manuel Gonzalez broke the lap record to finish Friday practice on top ahead of the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit, round eighteen of the championship.
Gonzalez secured pole last time out at Motegi and was again in metronomic form, with his series of fast laps bringing a 1m 32.996 best to move directly to the Q2 qualifying session with the top time.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was initially third behind Celestino Vietti and Tony Arbolino, both having a spell at the top of the timesheets, before the Spaniard took over on his Kalex, then repeatedly shaved time off his best effort.
Japanese race winner Daniel Holgado was not immediately fast in Lombok, but the rookie built into the session on his Aspar, with his penultimate lap taking him from fifth to second, just 0.190s slower than the championship leader.
Daniel Munoz had already used his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo to good effect, continuing in place of the injured Deniz Oncu, when he was third in the Catalan race. After securing a permanent ride in Moto2 for next season, he impressed again, working his way up to third in Practice, 0.255s behind the lead lap.
Arbolino was riding his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2 bike to the very limit to stay in touch, leg dangling wildly as the Italian struggled to stay on board. The #14 was the top Boscoscuro rider in fourth for his efforts.
Jake Dixon got all of his crashes and bad luck out of the way in the first session of the day to bounce back for a solid fifth for Elf Marc VDS, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, who was also making huge leaps in the right direction, swapping with teammate Joe Roberts as the top American Racing rider in sixth, with Roberts down in 18th while only 0.704s off in a tight Moto2 session.
Ayumu Sasaki once again posted an early fast time, which held onto seventh for RW Idrofoglia.
There was nothing between Aspar’s David Alonso and Diogo Moreira, with identical times at the chequered flag. Alonso was eighth thanks to his next lap, while the Italtrans rider moved in the right direction after looking set for a Q1 place instead, his late effort taking the Brazilian up from 15th chasing down Barry Baltus.
Collin Veijer was another late improver, the rookie going from 16th to tenth, with his lap briefly the one which had pushed Moreira out of the Q2 places.
|2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 32.996s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.190s
|3
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.255s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.311s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.317s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.447s
|7
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.461s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.464s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.464s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.483s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.512s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.518s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.541s
|14
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.566s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.577s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.627s
|17
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.631s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.704s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.709s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.755s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.770s
|22
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.842s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.997s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.056s
|25
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.066s
|26
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.271s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.478s
|28
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.596s
Baltus was eleventh for Fantic Racing, and the first rider over half a second off the top time, just ahead of Albert Arenas, who left it late to bag a Q2 space for Gresini, snatching twelfth.
Zonta van den Goorbergh was 13th for RW Idrofoglia and QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI rookie Ivan Ortola secured the final two progression places in 13th and 14th respectively.
There was no room for error with the lap times so close, leaving Celestino Vietti to slowly move from first to 15th after his early fall from his SpeedRS bike - a twitch on his last flying lap was enough to prevent him improving, with just over half a second the difference between his time and first.
It was a similar tale for 2024’s Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet who had made a positive start in FP1, with his crash seeing his Fantic bike stuck down in 20th.
Alex Escrig could not match his morning heroics for Forward, having come straight back into the pits at the start of the Moto2 session, this time out the Spaniard was 22nd.
Filip Salac also struggled, placing the second Marc VDS bike just ahead in 21st.
Recently returned from injury, Mario Aji was on improved form at his home track, under a second from Gonzalez, but 23rd in the close session.
The earlier FP1 sessiion saw Vietti already under Canet’s old race lap best from last season, with Gonzalez trading fastest laps on his way to second.
Holgado was late out of the pits but rapidly made up for lost time, pushing to the limit with a huge save through the gravel on his way to third.
Title hopefuls Moreira and Canet completed the top five, with Forward Racings’s seeing a top ten placing with Alex Escrig ninth.
There were two crashes - both for Dixon. The Marc VDS rider was off while leading at the very start of the session. A return to track after a red flag for technical issues at the track saw Dixon off again, unseated at the same turn on track.
|2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.245s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.151s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.204s
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.305s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.338s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.467s
|7
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.506s
|8
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.609s
|9
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.610s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.651s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.667s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.676s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.708s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.753s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.779s
|16
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.837s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.852s
|18
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.856s
|19
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.925s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.969s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.985s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.061s
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.105s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.128s
|25
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.279s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.292s
|27
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.333s
|28
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.690s