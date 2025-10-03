2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18) whew Manuel Gonzalez showed record pace to lead the way into Q2.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez broke the lap record to finish Friday practice on top ahead of the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit, round eighteen of the championship.

Gonzalez secured pole last time out at Motegi and was again in metronomic form, with his series of fast laps bringing a 1m 32.996 best to move directly to the Q2 qualifying session with the top time.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was initially third behind Celestino Vietti and Tony Arbolino, both having a spell at the top of the timesheets, before the Spaniard took over on his Kalex, then repeatedly shaved time off his best effort.

Japanese race winner Daniel Holgado was not immediately fast in Lombok, but the rookie built into the session on his Aspar, with his penultimate lap taking him from fifth to second, just 0.190s slower than the championship leader.

Daniel Munoz had already used his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo to good effect, continuing in place of the injured Deniz Oncu, when he was third in the Catalan race. After securing a permanent ride in Moto2 for next season, he impressed again, working his way up to third in Practice, 0.255s behind the lead lap.

Arbolino was riding his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2 bike to the very limit to stay in touch, leg dangling wildly as the Italian struggled to stay on board. The #14 was the top Boscoscuro rider in fourth for his efforts.

Jake Dixon got all of his crashes and bad luck out of the way in the first session of the day to bounce back for a solid fifth for Elf Marc VDS, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, who was also making huge leaps in the right direction, swapping with teammate Joe Roberts as the top American Racing rider in sixth, with Roberts down in 18th while only 0.704s off in a tight Moto2 session.

Ayumu Sasaki once again posted an early fast time, which held onto seventh for RW Idrofoglia.

There was nothing between Aspar’s David Alonso and Diogo Moreira, with identical times at the chequered flag. Alonso was eighth thanks to his next lap, while the Italtrans rider moved in the right direction after looking set for a Q1 place instead, his late effort taking the Brazilian up from 15th chasing down Barry Baltus.

Collin Veijer was another late improver, the rookie going from 16th to tenth, with his lap briefly the one which had pushed Moreira out of the Q2 places.

2025  Indonesian Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 32.996s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.190s
3Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.255s
4Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.311s
5Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.317s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.447s
7Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.461s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.464s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.464s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.483s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.512s
12Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.518s
13Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.541s
14Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.566s
15Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.577s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.627s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.631s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.704s
19Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.709s
20Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.755s
21Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.770s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.842s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.997s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.056s
25Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.066s
26Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.271s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.478s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.596s

Baltus was eleventh for Fantic Racing, and the first rider over half a second off the top time, just ahead of Albert Arenas, who left it late to bag a Q2 space for Gresini, snatching twelfth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was 13th for RW Idrofoglia and QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI rookie Ivan Ortola secured the final two progression places in 13th and 14th respectively.

There was no room for error with the lap times so close, leaving Celestino Vietti to slowly move from first to 15th after his early fall from his SpeedRS bike - a twitch on his last flying lap was enough to prevent him improving, with just over half a second the difference between his time and first.

It was a similar tale for 2024’s Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet who had made a positive start in FP1, with his crash seeing his Fantic bike stuck down in 20th.

Alex Escrig could not match his morning heroics for Forward, having come straight back into the pits at the start of the Moto2 session, this time out the Spaniard was 22nd.

Filip Salac also struggled, placing the second Marc VDS bike just ahead in 21st.

Recently returned from injury, Mario Aji was on improved form at his home track, under a second from Gonzalez, but 23rd in the close session.

The earlier FP1 sessiion saw Vietti already under Canet’s old race lap best from last season, with Gonzalez trading fastest laps on his way to second.

Holgado was late out of the pits but rapidly made up for lost time, pushing to the limit with a huge save through the gravel on his way to third.

Title hopefuls Moreira and Canet completed the top five, with Forward Racings’s seeing a top ten placing with Alex Escrig ninth.

There were two crashes - both for Dixon. The Marc VDS rider was off while leading at the very start of the session. A return to track after a red flag for technical issues at the track saw Dixon off again, unseated at the same turn on track.

2025  Indonesian Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 33.245s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.151s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.204s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.305s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.338s
6Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.467s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.506s
8Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.609s
9Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.610s
10Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.651s
11Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.667s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.676s
13Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.708s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.753s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.779s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.837s
17Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.852s
18Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.856s
19Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.925s
20Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.969s
21Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.985s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.061s
23Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.105s
24Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.128s
25Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.279s
26Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.292s
27Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.333s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.690s

